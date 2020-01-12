Toya Johnson offers training tips to fans: check out the clips and their message

Toya Johnson started 2020, saying he plans to live a healthier life this year. He also showed his accomplishments regarding weight loss, and fans are proud of her.

Toya's followers even called her a motivator, and they are grateful for the fact that she started the Weight no more movement.

This is an initiative presented by Toya and her husband Robert Rushing in 2019 and aims to raise awareness about obesity and overweight.

Tips Training tips: Get a full coverage training band. I use @whatwaistofficial and have been using them for some time. @whatwaistofficial training bands are great for some reasons, "Toya began publishing.

She continued and revealed the advice mentioned above: ‘1. It helps me catch the heat around my waist and makes me sweat like crazy😅 2. It acts like a tough band for my waist, which makes my workouts more difficult, but I see faster results, which is very encouraging for Keep working hard. 3. It does not affect me and it feels very comfortable to train. 4. Drink water, ladies, it is a natural detoxification. I like to add lemon to my water. Happy workouts! Go to @whatwaistofficial and tell them I sent you! Toya continued with the caption of his post.

Someone said: "When you and your daughter are twins, I thought the first slide was her."

Another follower praised Toya's youth and posted this: ‘Ms. Johnson is getting older … No way. It must be love. Looking around 18 in the last photo, I love it. I can't wait for the wedding photos. She is going to be beautiful. "

Another follower said: ‘Get a girl, take it Toya. I love you so much, it's as if I knew you, I love you Toya. "

One of Toya's followers said: Ve Go to @toyajohnson !! Inspiration! I have to join the gym again! "

Ad

Speaking about weight loss, a couple of days ago, Toya shared before and after photos to illustrate his recent weight loss. Fans are here for this, and they call Reginae Carter's mother an inspiration.



Post views:

0 0