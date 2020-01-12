Toya Johnson looks beautiful at the Kandi Burruss Vision Board party

Toya Johnson shared some photos of the Kandi Burruss vision board party, an event she organized this weekend. Check out his post below:

‘What a silly way to start the new year! My girl @kandi organized a Vision board party last night … nothing but positive energy, support and love. #mytypeofvibe # bbc2020vision ", Toya captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Look at that guy Jeremy, the only guy with all those women. I don't like that, you can end up being gay by being in the company of all women all the time. My cousin did it. "

A follower posted this: Buen Good job! Guys, if you missed the Kandi Vision Board party, we will have a January 25 Lunar New Year. Link in Cuban bio brunch included ".

A commenter told Toya that he motivates them: "@toyajohnson, I am very proud of you and motivate me every day … I know I don't know you personally, but I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH."

Someone else said: "I love you until the moon and back just for being my motivation and someone I am also looking for ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ I wish this new year I can meet you personally personally @toyajohnson,quot;.

Besides having fun, Toya is also working hard these days to prepare another Weight No More movement.

This is an initiative that Toya debuted in 2019 and managed to get a great admiration from fans for addressing such important health-related problems as obesity and overweight.

Toya told his fans that they should be preparing because another event is coming and his followers got excited and told him to come to their cities as well.

Just the other day, Toya shared before and after photos to illustrate his own recent weight loss.

Ad

Fans are here for this, and they call Reginae Carter's mother an inspiration.



Post views:

0 0