Tool gathered in the last tribute to the late Neil Peart at the San Diego concert

Instagram / WENN / FayesVision

The rockers & # 39; Ænema & # 39; interpret a brief version of & # 39; A Passage to Bangkok & # 39; Rush and play the album & # 39; 2112 & # 39; of the band after their concert at the Viejas Arena upon learning of the drummer's death.

Up News Info –

Rockers Tool greeted late Rush battery Neil Peart On stage in San Diego, California, on Friday, January 10, hours after learning of his death from brain cancer.

The legendary Canadian musician died on Tuesday, January 7, but his loss was only made public on Friday, which caused Tool to collect a last-minute tribute for his show at the Viejas Arena.

Like a photo of the drummer Danny Carey With his old friend appearing on the big screens of the place, the stick man made a solo inspired by Rush, before the rest of the group joined for a brief version of Rush's "A Passage to Bangkok."

Tool also arranged for Rush's album "2112" to be played on the arena's speakers after the concert, while fans headed for the exits.

<br />

The greeting to the concert for Peart, who had secretly fought cancer for three years, came as more tributes were received from people like Foo fighters, Slash, MetallicaY Dream theater, who kept a moment of silence for the battery icon during their Saturday night concert in Amsterdam, Holland.