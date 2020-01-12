Tom Brady: There is still no calendar to make decisions about future plans

Tom Brady said he is not worried about his future at this time, and the New England Patriots quarterback is not willing to set a timetable for his plans for 2020.

Brady will become a free agent in mid-March. His offseason in 2020 began after the Tennessee Titans eliminated the Patriots, Super Bowl 53 champions, in the NFL playoffs earlier this month.

The 42-year-old star, who said retirement was "quite unlikely,quot; after the loss of New England jokers, already made it clear that he still has more to prove in the NFL.

In extended comments, he told Westwood One: "The things of the contract, one week after the season, I would say that these things have not even begun to improve. It really is not my concern at this time."

"It's about decompressing, and resting my mind a little, and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me for the past six months."

Brady added: "I love playing football. I love playing for the organization (of the Patriots). I really don't know what it's like to move forward, and I'm taking it day by day.

"We are one week away from the end of our season. There is plenty of time to solve these things. I don't think any player or team is ready to make any commitment at this time and I am sure as the low season progresses, those things will take care of themselves. ".

As for the ongoing speculation about 2020, Brady said: "I can only say how I feel and that is what is true for me and what is authentic to me. And I have no decision I have made and there will not be a considerable decision. Time, so I know there are speculations, there always are, that's only part of being in professional sports, that's part of being a professional athlete.

"When people are not talking about this season, they want to talk about the next season, and the reality is that the next season is quite far. I have some other things that are happening right now. As I said, spending a little time spending with my family, my loved ones and give them the time they need, and then, as people start planning for the next season, as I said, these things will resolve themselves. "

"He always showed it to me and motivated me internally to take me to the limit. Sometimes the limits recede. I have experienced it," Brady continued. "But I also believe that I am inspired by so many people that exceed the limits. I love watching documentaries of incredible human feats. They are inspiring. People climb these mountains and do things that people never thought were possible. I am at some point in my career, where people think that what I am doing is to some extent impossible.

"For me, it's about continuing to prove to myself that I can leave it on the line and we can still try to achieve the ultimate goal, which is to win Super Bowls."