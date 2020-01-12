Tom Brady: No quick decision of the Patriots quarterback as free agency approaches | NFL news





Tom Brady could become a free agent in March if a new agreement with the Patriots is not agreed by then.

Tom Brady does not plan to make a quick decision about his future as the New England Patriots quarterback prepares to reach free agency.

Brady plans to play a 21st season in the NFL, but remains open for the 42-year-old to launch his first pass as a member of a different team.

He will officially become a free agent on March 18 and admits he is not sure what could happen to the Patriots, whose owner Robert Kraft said earlier this week that he would rather see Brady retire than play for another franchise.

Brady's season came to a disappointing conclusion last weekend when he fought during a 20-13 loss in the wild card round against the Tennessee Titans, who are now just a Super Bowl victory.

"I don't have a decision I made, and I won't make it for a considerable time," Brady said in an interview with Westwood One.

"I know there are speculations; there always are. That is only part of being in professional sports; that is part of being a professional athlete."

"The things of the contract, one week after the season, I would say that these things have not even begun to improve. It really is not my concern at this time."

"It's about decompressing and resting my mind a little, resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me for the past six months.

"When people don't talk about this season, they want to talk about the next season, and the reality is that the next season is quite far."

"I love playing football. I love playing for this organization. I really don't know what it's like to move forward, and I'm taking it day by day."