tobyMac releases new song & # 39; 21 years & # 39; in honor of Late Son

Months after Truett Foster McKeehan died suddenly, the & # 39; I just need you & # 39 ;. Crooner explains that the song began with some of his thoughts and feelings about losing his firstborn.

Christian rapper tobyMac He released a new song to honor his late son, months after the shocking death of the 21-year-old musician.

Truett Foster McKeehan died suddenly at his home in Nashville, Tennessee in October (2019) and now his father has memorized his memory by playing the new song "21 years", which came to listeners on Friday, January 10.

"What started as having some of my thoughts and feelings about losing my firstborn on paper, ended in a song," wrote TobyMac, the real name Kevin Michael McKeehan, on Twitter the day before the song was released. "& # 39; 21 Years & # 39; is a song I never wanted to write. I hope it's for someone, or maybe it's just for me."

TobyMac, 55, also expressed how difficult it has been to process his pain in recent months since the death of his son Truett.

"The last few months have been the most difficult I've faced. Thank you for the love and support," he tweeted to the fans. "Part of my process has always been writing about the things I'm going through, but this has reached a whole new level."

Truett, whose stage name was Shiloh, was buried in Franklin, Tennessee, shortly after his death.

TobyMac shares four other children with his wife Amanda.