Tiny Harris gets excited about her heir daughter Harris – Check out the latest photos of the young lady

Tiny Harris couldn't be more proud of her children. She is always the most supportive mother and praises her children on social networks too.

Now, he shared some photos with his baby, Heiress Harris and fans are amazed at how beautiful and intelligent this girl is becoming over time.

Check out the latest photos of Tip and Tiny's daughter below.

‘All my little heart and my smart baby #PrincessHeiressDianna 💜👑’ Tiny captioned her photos.

Fans are debating in the comments who Heireess looks like from her family. Some said she is twinned with her mother, others said she is definitely Tip's twin and other people said she looks like her brother, Major Harris.

Someone said: "Awww, as pretty as your mother," and another follower posted this: "So pretty … she is the perfect mix of mom and dad."

A follower commented: ‘A lot of personality. What a doll, "and another follower posted this:" It looks like Major in that third photo! "

Another of Tiny's followers also got excited about Heiress: ‘@majorgirl looks at Heiress, she's growing up! Cutie Pie. "

Someone else said: recen Grow up so fast, little one, watch her close, adorable. She is so cute @majorgirl but she is her father's twin and they made her look less like you now that you have a beautiful family!

Another follower said that Heiress looks like Major, his brother: ‘He's getting so big! It's still as cute as ever! Major's little twin!

Speaking of Tiny's family, he also made Zonnique Pullins fans happy in early 2020.

In case you don't know, Zonnique fans have asked the young singer to publish new music.

A couple of days ago, Tiny posted a video with her daughter spinning around and tells fans that Zonnique's new music is on its way.



