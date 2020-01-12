Thousands turn to & # 39; Run against the dictatorship & # 39; in Thailand | Thailand news

Bangkok, Thailand – Daylight had barely broken before Nakorn W., 45, began training and checking his shoelaces. He was standing in one of the largest parks in Bangkok surrounded by thousands of other runners ready to start his day with some exercise and a dose of dissent.

When he left for "Running against the dictatorship,quot; or in Thai, "Wing Lai Lung,quot;, which means "running to expel the uncle," a reference to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, known as Uncle Tu, was his way of showing his I reject the establishment.

When the sun began to rise, the organizers began to explode Rap Against Dictatorship, "My country has it,quot; a controversial rap song that criticizes the government for restricting the rights of citizens.

While the music was playing, the runners the six-kilometer (3.7-mile) route around the city Wachirabenchathat or Rot Fai Park began to shouts of "Outside the dictatorship."

Nakorn, a serial entrepreneur in the capital, told Al Jazeera that he thought the participation, both young and old, was remarkable. At least 10,000 people signed up for the race, but organizers said almost double the day turned out.

"For many of us, we just want justice to rise to a higher level," Nakorn said.

Thousands of people signed up to participate in the Race Against the Dictatorship on Sunday that began before dawn in a park in Bangkok (Caleb Quinley / Al Jazeera)

"It doesn't matter who the prime minister is for us, we just want justice. Most entrepreneurs feel that the economy has not improved. We have suffered and lost better times. We are running today to tell the government that we are not happy."

Increased unhappiness

The race is the last manifestation of discontent against the government and the establishment of Prayuth.

In mid-December, the Future Forward Party (FFP), which was third in last year's elections, held a rally calling for the end of the current government. With the party facing a barrage of legal charges, and its charismatic billionaire leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, disqualified from parliament, those demands echoed again on Sunday.

The police presence was small and there were no conflicts or significant signs of tension. Many runners were excited after finishing the race, while Thanathorn and other FFP members also participated: Thanathorn finished the circuit even surrounded by dozens of followers eager for selfies.

The political climate has been controversial since 2014 when Prayuth, then general, took control in a coup d'etat.

In the general elections, which were much delayed, the great performance of the FFP surprised Thailand and the political elite, even when the party backed by the Prayuth army obtained enough votes for him to return to power as civilian prime minister.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit also completed the circuit, surrounded by his followers (Caleb Quinley / Al Jazeera)

Pro-Democratic parties have said the election was a farce designed to keep the military in power, while FFP supporters claimed it was "manipulated."



In subsequent months, discontent with the government has grown, and Thanathorn has asked his followers to express their frustration at the growing number of legal charges against opposition parties and Future Forward, in particular.

Tanawat Wongchai, a student activist and one of the organizers of the race, saying Al Jazeera, "Today was more than we expected. We saw that around 20,000 people came out to tell the government that we no longer accept their oppression."

Another event was planned in the coming months, he added, probably in Chiang Mai.

Military control

Titipol Phakdeewanich, a professor of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University, told Al Jazeera that the increase in political activity was a sign that a large proportion of Thais, young and old, were not satisfied with the current government.

He said the protests were driving the population, but while it was possible that more people took to the streets, the demonstrations would not be at the scale of places like Hong Kong.

Some people dressed in suits for the six-kilometer race (Caleb Quinley / Al Jazeera)

"The goal and intention of the event is to show that people do not want the military to maintain control of the country," said Phakdeewanich.



"Although there may be a lot of people coming out, I don't think it intensifies what we're seeing in Hong Kong, or even like other big protests here. We still have a lot of Thais who are happy to be in control of the military."



"People have the idea that (Thailand) is now more peaceful with the current government, but it is an illusion. Some people think that pressing for democracy could lead to clashes in the street. But democracy is not the cause of the conflict : it helps people to live together when they disagree, when they have different opinions. "



Across the city, in Lumphini Park, a much smaller crowd gathered to take a "walk,quot; against Prayuth. The event, called "Walk to Cheer Uncle," was held immediately after the anti-government campaign.



Not long before the race came to an end, a 20-year-old protester, who would only give his nickname "Off,quot;, told Al Jazeera that he still hoped that the change could come.



"It's amazing to see this," he said. "We all continue to believe that we have a great country. So we all go out to show our support that we want something different."