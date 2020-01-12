Thousands of people evacuated while the restless Filipino volcano rumbles | Philippines News

%MINIFYHTML47a5051b9da152173e84ef2947496ddb9% %MINIFYHTML47a5051b9da152173e84ef2947496ddb10%

A volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila threw a huge cloud of ashes into the sky, forcing the preventive evacuation of thousands of residents, authorities said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Sunday raised the alert level at the Taal volcano, 65 kilometers south of Manila, to "level 3,quot;, indicating a "magmatic discomfort,quot; that could lead to a "dangerous eruption in weeks. " .

The highest alert is level 5, raised when the magmatic eruption is in progress.

The institute said it was strongly recommending that people evacuate the area around the volcano, which is located on an island in the middle of Lake Taal, and two nearby "high risk,quot; municipalities in the province of Batangas, as it warned about "possible pyroclastic density hazards, currents and volcanic tsunamis ".

"We have to be alert because we can see an increase in phreatic explosions," said Renato Solidum, director of the institute.

The country's National Disaster Risk Management and Reduction Council told reporters that an evacuation of the area has begun, led by local government officials.

According to the council, some 8,000 residents were at risk and had to be evacuated immediately, citing the data and recommendations of the institute.

The local disaster office said it had evacuated more than 2,000 residents living on the volcanic island, which is located within a larger lake formed by previous volcanic activity.

The volcano threw ash that generated a 1 km (0.6 mile) plume that then caused ash to fall in nearby communities, the institute said.

"We were having lunch when we heard a thud. We saw the volcano erupting. It rained and some small stones fell to the ground," Jon Patrick Yen, a customer of a restaurant in Tagaytay, a nearby city, told the news agency.

"I didn't expect to see such a show. We just went to eat," Yen added.

The Taal volcano, the second most active volcano in the Philippines, is a popular destination that attracts many tourists for its picturesque crater lake. Taal also has the distinction of being the only active volcano in the world within a lake on an island. It broke out for the last time in 1977.