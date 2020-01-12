The United States rejects extradition request for driver in fatal accident in the United Kingdom

LONDON – The United States rejected Britain's request for the extradition of an American woman who fled the country after being involved in an accident in which a teenager died last year. The State Department described the request as "highly inappropriate," deepening the diplomatic stalemate over the case.
The woman, Anne Sacoolas, who is the wife of a former US diplomat, was charged with death for driving dangerously in December after Northamptonshire police suspected she was traveling on the wrong side of the road.
Authorities said he was behind the wheel when his car collided with the motorcycle driven by Harry Dunn, 19, in August in Brackley, a city located about 60 miles northwest of London and near a base of the Royal Air Force that houses the United States. Air Force communication station.
While the police tried to interrogate Mrs. Sacoolas, who was 42 at the time, she claimed immunity and fled the country less than three weeks after the accident, which caused a diplomatic tug of war between Britain and the United States for back and enraging Mr. Dunn's relatives. A campaign of their parents who sought their return to Britain led them to the White House.
The British authorities began extradition proceedings in December, shortly after the Crown Prosecutor Service authorized the police to accuse Ms. Sacoolas. The Interior Ministry announced on Friday Britain's request that the United States send it back to the charges.
In an email on Saturday, the State Department called it "very inappropriate,quot; due to the diplomatic status of Sacoolas at the time of the accident as the wife of an American diplomat.
The State Department said it would continue to seek "options to move forward," but that an extradition request for "a person in these circumstances would be abuse."
Dunn's family thanked the British government's request for the extradition of Sacoolas, calling it "important development," Radd Seiger, its spokesman, said in an email on Sunday.
"Despite the unwanted public comments that are currently emanating from the United States administration that Anne Sacoolas will never be returned, Harry's parents, as victims, will simply await the development of the legal process, since they must now rely on knowledge of the rule of law will be confirmed, "said Mr. Seiger.
He added that "nobody, whether diplomatic or not, is above the law."
Mr. Seiger, who was in the United States as part of the Justice campaign for Harry's family, said the family was used to "treating everything the Trump administration says publicly with a pinch of salt."
In October, President Trump He surprised Mr. Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, when he invited them to the Oval Office for a meeting. Fifteen minutes after their meeting, he told them that Ms. Sacoolas was waiting in a nearby room and that she wanted to meet them, they said. They declined.
Trump described the accident as "a terrible accident," but suggested that it would be difficult for Americans to drive on the opposite side of the road in Britain.
"You know those are the opposite paths, that happens," he said. "I won't say what happened to me, but it happened. When you get used to driving in our system, and suddenly you're in the other system when you drive, it happens."
Lara Jakes contributed reporting from Washington.