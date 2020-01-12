The United States rejects extradition request for driver in fatal accident in the United Kingdom

LONDON – The United States rejected Britain's request for the extradition of an American woman who fled the country after being involved in an accident in which a teenager died last year. The State Department described the request as "highly inappropriate," deepening the diplomatic stalemate over the case.

The woman, Anne Sacoolas, who is the wife of a former US diplomat, was charged with death for driving dangerously in December after Northamptonshire police suspected she was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Authorities said he was behind the wheel when his car collided with the motorcycle driven by Harry Dunn, 19, in August in Brackley, a city located about 60 miles northwest of London and near a base of the Royal Air Force that houses the United States. Air Force communication station.

While the police tried to interrogate Mrs. Sacoolas, who was 42 at the time, she claimed immunity and fled the country less than three weeks after the accident, which caused a diplomatic tug of war between Britain and the United States for back and enraging Mr. Dunn's relatives. A campaign of their parents who sought their return to Britain led them to the White House.