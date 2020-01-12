The true housewives of the Dallas cast did not think that racist racist Leanne Locken would air

The Real Housewives of Dallas has just finished its craziest season. The ladies of Texas spent the last part of their two-part meeting punishing Leanne Locken for their complaints about Kary Brittingham.

From saying he doesn't "speak Mexican,quot; to calling his co-star "gay Mexican," Locken surprised viewers and co-stars with the words he chose when he criticized the Mexican native.

His excuse as to why he said the things he did varied from not having education to being drunk.

Andy Cohen revealed something that made viewers praise Kameron Westcott and glare at the other women.

He mentioned the assumption of the ladies that the footage would not air.

"LeeAnne is a very strong person, and I think she has contributed a lot to the show, and I think in many ways, we feel they have protected her," Brandi Redmond explained.

"I never thought I'd see the light of day," said Stephanie Hollman.

Cohen also questioned whether Kameron would still have told Kary about Leanne's comments if the images had not been transmitted.

Westcott replied: ‘I would still have told you 100 percent. One hundred percent, yes. But I also didn't want to give that light, when she was doing it, to give it that light at the same time because I automatically knew how horrible it was, and I didn't want her to continue doing it. And she continued to do so, and that is why I called his attention because this has gone too far. "

This has definitely divided some viewers.

There are those who think that this kind of thing happens behind the scenes at RHOD regularly, but the ladies only said something because they discovered it would be the final cut.

While others slap Kameron on the back for not only telling Kary what was said but also talking to Leanne about it during the final recording.

Ad

Do you think the ladies would have been so quick to defend Brittingham if the images were not broadcast?



Post views:

0 0