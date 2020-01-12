The tearful Rob Burrow was treated with a standing ovation in Headingley swansong | Rugby League News

















Rob Burrow suppressed tears when he was greeted by a Headingley with sold out tickets along with Jamie Jones-Buchanan

A tearful Rob Burrow entered the fray for the last time as a Leeds Rhinos player on Sunday and received a big ovation from a Headingley with sold out tickets in his preseason game against Bradford Bulls.

In a game that was originally Jamie Jones-Buchanan's testimony, all eyes were on Burrow in the 76th minute when he was standing at the side of the field waiting for his name to be announced.

The reception was strong and sincere when Burrow ran to the field, received by legends and former teammates, including Kevin Sinfield, Danny McGuire and Kylie Leuluai, who had agreed to play a final game to help raise money for their newly diagnosed old friend. . with motor neuron disease.

Burrow said after the game, when he was told that Headingley had been sold for the first time to see him and the other legends: "What can you say to that? I just hope they know I would do the same for them."

"Overwhelming. I can't believe today's participation. Overwhelming, humble. Always grateful. Incredible.

"We are not the most important sport, but we are very close."

The game was won 34-10 by Leeds, but few cared since the fraternity joined for one of the best in the game of all time.

"Someone asked me if I would play, well, you can't not," said Sinfield Sky sports shortly before running in the second half. "Being here today, the jokes we just had there in the 10 minutes we dressed, is like the old days."

The former players, who brought so many silverware to Leeds in a golden age, did not need to convince themselves for the old band to rejoin.

Jones-Buchanan, who agreed to share his testimony with Burrow when the news of his illness was announced, said: "It has been quite emotional."

"I don't get excited about things I can't control, but being able to end up with (Sinfield) by my side, who has been the most influential player in my career, is wonderful because I didn't get a chance to do it when he retired and I got injured in 2015 ".

"What has overwhelmed me is the love, support, friendship that everyone has given him," said former teammate Barrie McDermott.

"There are people here from Leeds, of course there are, and people here from Bradford. But I have seen Wigan fans, Saints fans; people who are not involved and who do not have a team playing today have come to support the great Rob Burrow. "

There were also some legends on the side of the Bulls, with McDermott's old enemy, Stuart Fielden, running alongside Robbie Hunter-Paul.

Fielden joked with McDermott during halftime, joking with the Sky Sports expert for not tying his boots, and Baz replied that his mother had written a note excusing him from the game.

On the occasion, Fielden said: "Look at the answer. The rugby league community and the rugby league world – all turned out. It's quite inspiring.

"It shows the great side of humanity, doesn't it?"

A fundraiser has been established for Rob Burrow and his family, which has raised almost £ 250,000. Click here if you want to donate to the cause.