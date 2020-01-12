The second actor of & # 39; West Side Story & # 39; is set aside for an injury after the fall on stage

Instagram

Ben Cook has to be replaced by newcomer Dharon E. Jones in the Broadway production, whose opening night was delayed until the end of February after leader Isaac Powell injured his knee.

Another actor in the Broadway production of "West Side Story" was injured after suffering a fall on stage.

Ben cook, who plays gang leader Jets Riff in the musical show, is being replaced by the newcomer from Broadway Dharon E. Jones after he was injured during a recent preliminary presentation.

According to page six of the New York Post, Cook suffered a fall on stage that knocked him out.

The news comes after the premiere night of the musical was delayed until February 20, after the protagonist Isaac Powell He seriously injured his knee while acting like Tony.

The musical by director Ivo van Hove had previously been inaugurated in New York on February 6.