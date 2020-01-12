The rockets hit Iraq's military base that houses US troops: reports | News

Several rockets crashed into an Iraqi air base north of Baghdad, where US troops are located, military officials and sources said, adding that at least four Iraqi airmen were injured.

Most of the US airmen stationed at the Balad air base, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad, had already left, the AFP news agency quoted military sources as saying on Sunday.

Some projectiles hit the airstrip of the Balad air base while another projectile hit the door, said Colonel Mohammed Khalil, a police officer in the northern Iraqi province of Saladin.

"Three Iraqi soldiers, who were on guard at the door of the air base, were injured as a result of the bombing," he said.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack that occurs amid tensions between the United States and Iran over the past two weeks.

Earlier this week, Iran launched missile attacks against two Iraqi air bases that house US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack in Baghdad.

