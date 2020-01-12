The rapper claims that Jay Z stole the lyrics of & # 39; 99 Problems & # 39; – And he has received !!

Rap legend Jay Z has been accused of stealing rhymes from other rappers. But now a rapper not only makes the accusation against Jay z, but he is also RECEIVING!

JT Money was recently at the Murder Master Music Show where he was asked about the line of his 1992 song All They Good 4, where he says:

"I hate bitches trying to play dumb / I have 99 mutha problems, a bitch is not one."

All They Good 4 was released by JT Poison Clan's group in 1992. It was on the same album as Poison Clan's most successful song "Shake Whatcha Mama Gave Ya!"

A year later, Ice-T released the song 99 Problems in the Home Invasion of T with JT's former label partner, Brother Marquis of The 2 Live Crew. Ice T gave Poison Clam credit for that song.

Then, in 2003, Jay-z released the song and video of 99 Problems of the Black Album. Unfortunately for JT, he didn't get any credit from Jigga for inventing the line 11 years before Jay became Jay's great platinum hit.

JT breaks the timeline of 99 problems