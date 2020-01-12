Home Entertainment The rapper claims that Jay Z stole the lyrics of & #...

The rapper claims that Jay Z stole the lyrics of & # 39; 99 Problems & # 39; – And he has received !!

Rap legend Jay Z has been accused of stealing rhymes from other rappers. But now a rapper not only makes the accusation against Jay z, but he is also RECEIVING!

JT Money was recently at the Murder Master Music Show where he was asked about the line of his 1992 song All They Good 4, where he says:

"I hate bitches trying to play dumb / I have 99 mutha problems, a bitch is not one."

All They Good 4 was released by JT Poison Clan's group in 1992. It was on the same album as Poison Clan's most successful song "Shake Whatcha Mama Gave Ya!"

