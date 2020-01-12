The leader of Australia asks that the government's response to fires be investigated

SYDNEY, Australia – Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia said on Sunday he would call for a high-level government investigation into the country's devastating wildfire response, but he would not give in to emission targets that climate scientists say They are too low for a fossil. fuel producing nation.
The suggested investigation, which Mr. Morrison proposed during a televised interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, came immediately after the news that a firefighter died overnight in the state of Victoria, site of some of the worst seasonal fires that it has been produced. parts of Australia since October. At least 28 people have died in the fires so far.
Morrison and his government have been strongly criticized for their response to the crisis of months.
The proposed investigation, known as a royal commission, would analyze the response to fires, including the deployment of emergency services to deal with fires that crossed state borders, crossed mountain ranges and forced the evacuations of thousands of people along the eastern and southeastern coasts of the country.
The journalist who interviewed Mr. Morrison on Sunday, David Speers, later said that the prime minister's call for "historical change," primarily related to the way in which resources are used to combat disasters, He did not achieve what many Australians expected to hear: a plan for a dramatic change in his government's policies to curb emissions and invest more in renewable energy.
This fire season has been the worst in Australia's recorded history, burning millions of acres of land and at least 3,000 homes. The number of wild animals killed by fires has been estimated at more than 500 million and continues to increase. At one time, navy ships had to be sent to rescue people stranded on the beaches after the flames and deadly smoke blocked escape routes.
Mr. Morrison has refused to consider major changes in the policies on renewable energy, fossil fuels and coal. Coal mining and export are key industries in the Australian economy. In his Sunday interview, he reiterated that he would not put jobs at risk or increase taxes in the search for lower carbon emissions.
Mr. Morrison has repeatedly said that enough was being done to curb emissions, particularly for a smaller country like Australia. But climate scientists say the government's goals are low to begin with, and that emissions have increased while the Morrison government struggles to deliver even more.
On Sunday, Morrison said Australia's "new normal,quot; was a changing climate that would require the country to adopt better disaster management and relief policies.
"These are the areas of action on climate change that I think need more attention because they are the things that are practically affecting the daily lives of people here in Australia, where we can do practical things that will make us more resilient and ensure that "It's safer," he said.
"It is not limited to forest fires," he said. “It deals with floods, it is cyclones, it deals with the drought that is affected by these wider problems. Adaptation and resistance are key to that. Building dams is key to that. The management of native vegetation is key to that. Land clearing is key to that. Where you can build houses is key to that. ”
"And that is both a response to climate change and the reduction of emissions," he said.
Some critics said that real commissions, which may take a year or more to conclude, are often interpreted as a way for the government to delay significant action on a divisive issue.
"It's a problem, they always are," said John Blaxland, a professor at the Center for Strategic and Defense Studies at the National University of Australia in Canberra, the capital of Australia. "They give him 18 months of political grace to make the issue disappear politically and then file it when it comes to light."
Mr. Blaxland acknowledged that such consultations can also be cathartic, which gives the government a way to demonstrate action and leadership, a quality that Mr. Morrison has been widely criticized for his lack in recent weeks.
In December, while firefighters fought worsening flames, Morrison went on vacation to Hawaii, returning only after national outrage over his absence. He has been on the defensive about taking time off and not informing the public. On Sunday he said that would not happen again.
"In retrospect, I wouldn't have made that trip knowing what I know now," he said. "I made a promise to my children and we took that pause, as I explained when I came back and thought I was very sincere about my contrition for that."
During visits to some areas devastated by fire shortly after his return from Hawaii, Morrison was harassed by residents of a small town in a video that was broadcast on the Internet and social networks.
Regardless of the opinion that people have of Mr. Morrison, due to a change of rules within his conservative Liberal Party, it is almost certain that he will remain prime minister for the next two and a half years, Blaxland said, adding that in front of The current crisis, Australians needed to put aside politics.
"Our circumstances are so serious that we cannot afford to continue arguing," he said. "We have this arrogant approach to our security that fosters and generates a political narcissism that we can no longer afford. We have to overcome our small differences and find solutions, not only for the next elections, but also for our grandchildren."