The leader of Australia asks that the government's response to fires be investigated

On Sunday, Morrison said Australia's "new normal,quot; was a changing climate that would require the country to adopt better disaster management and relief policies.

"These are the areas of action on climate change that I think need more attention because they are the things that are practically affecting the daily lives of people here in Australia, where we can do practical things that will make us more resilient and ensure that "It's safer," he said.

"It is not limited to forest fires," he said. “It deals with floods, it is cyclones, it deals with the drought that is affected by these wider problems. Adaptation and resistance are key to that. Building dams is key to that. The management of native vegetation is key to that. Land clearing is key to that. Where you can build houses is key to that. ”

"And that is both a response to climate change and the reduction of emissions," he said.

Some critics said that real commissions, which may take a year or more to conclude, are often interpreted as a way for the government to delay significant action on a divisive issue.

"It's a problem, they always are," said John Blaxland, a professor at the Center for Strategic and Defense Studies at the National University of Australia in Canberra, the capital of Australia. "They give him 18 months of political grace to make the issue disappear politically and then file it when it comes to light."

Mr. Blaxland acknowledged that such consultations can also be cathartic, which gives the government a way to demonstrate action and leadership, a quality that Mr. Morrison has been widely criticized for his lack in recent weeks.