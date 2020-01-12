The full marriage of Magic Johnson and Cookie's wife was & # 39; MESSY & # 39 ;! (Details)

A new documentary about Magic and Cookie Johnson, YouTube itself, was recently released. The filmmaker explored how the couple met, and finally married.

And Magic and Cookie had a lot of scandal in their relationship. And we are not even talking about HIV (Magic told him that he had HIV two months after marrying her).

The craziest part is that Magic and Cookie actually separated, in 2001. They eventually got back together.

-Met at Michigan State University

-Cookie was interested in another guy

-The college roommate, Adrienne, was really in love with Magic

-Magic saw Cookie and his friend at the club and got the cookie number.

-Magic and Cookie started dating (her friend Adrienne agreed with the relationship) ** Adrienne dodged a bullet **

-Date for a while, but Magic wouldn't make them official

-Magic got sick, Cookie went through his bedroom to take care of him and saw another woman in a bathrobe in the smh room, Magic said he was just his friend

-Magic took another woman to a brotherhood dance and told the cookie that it was just her friend

-Cookie made him choose who he wanted to be with, Magic chose the brotherhood girl

-Magic and the brotherhood girl moved to Los Angeles when he was recruited to the NBA

-The cookie was in Ohio working

-Magic kept hitting cookies while he was with the brotherhood girl

-Magic and the brotherhood girl broke up and Cookie ended up moving to Los Angeles to be with Magic

Shortly after the cookie was moved, Magic revealed that he was the father of a 3-year-old boy who was conceived when he and Cookie were supposedly on a break … the baby mom? Was he his sister's best friend?

-Cookie accepted the situation and the boy

-Magic proposed Cookie in Michigan and she accepted

-Cookie returned to Los Angeles to plan her wedding, was contacting Magic by phone about the church they would marry, Magic called her and told her she couldn't do it smh

-They separated, the years go by and Cookie is dating a new man, Magic hit her (by the way, the magic also had a new girlfriend) … Magic got angry because the cookie moved.

-After 4 years apart, they became a couple again. Cookie returned to Los Angeles

-Magic proposed a second time in Miami and cookie said yes

-Magic said he wanted to plan the wedding and wanted to do everything. He told Cookie to just choose his dress and introduce himself to the place

-Then one day during the planning, Magic called the cookie again and said he couldn't do it and wanted his ring back! Smh Cookie refused to return the ring, she told him that they could finish the planning but that she was going to be his fiancee. Magic told the press that they were done, Cookie would still show up to the games and act as if nothing had happened. The magic would ignore her but eventually recover her

-Magic and Cookie had a house built, Cookie planned to move to the house once they got married. Magic already lived there and would organize big parties that had a no wives / gf rule. Only exotic men and dancers / groupies were allowed.

-The NBA wives would call Cookie begging him to stop Magic these holidays, Cookie would call him and Magic would hang on his face

-1991 finally married in front of 275 guests

-Cookie discovers she is pregnant

-Less than 2 months after getting married, Cookie receives a call from Magic and he said he had to tell him something, reveals that he is HIV positive.

-The cookie refused to leave and did not care how it was spread

-They were rumored to attract a man's virus, a friend of magic told the press that magic was an important player and womanizer.

-Magic said that before he married he really lived the single lifestyle

-June 1992 was born EJ, Cookie wanted more children, but could not because HIV medicine was not advanced enough at the time to protect her or future unborn children

-They adopted a girl

-The magical ego grew larger and larger as his business empire expanded

-2001 Cookie and Magic separated in silence

– They were together again and in 2019 they celebrated their wedding anniversary.