The fighters claim that Tessa Blanchard is a & # 39; RACISTA & # 39; and & # 39; BULLY & # 39 ;!

The popular wrestling champion Impact, Tessa Blanchard, is being attacked by other fighters. They allege that Tessa is racist and also an abuser.

The accusations came yesterday on Twitter 0- after Tessa posted a positive tweet, intended to inspire her fans.

But instead of inspiration, he brought a violent reaction from people in his past who claim that Tessa mistreated them.

A fighter named Sienna, who is biracial, says that Tess spit in her face and called her the word "N,quot;.

Another fighter named Chelsea Green claims that Tessa "intimidated and belittled countless co-workers."

However, another fighter named Priscilla Kelly says that Tessa also intimidated her on social networks.

Here are the accusations against her: