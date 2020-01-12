The defeat of the Ravens playoffs shows that their approach to the offense with Lamar Jackson may not be the best route for a Super Bowl

There would be at least three times when the pass was perfect. Lamar Jackson would cross the wide white border of the field at the M,amp;T Bank Stadium, maneuver beyond his teammates and the varied staff of the bank and, even in a state of manifest frustration, would drop his helmet precisely on that peg plastic at the back of the Ravens bank.

The regular season for Jackson was full of bright scores and a dozen NFL wins for bakers. He will be named the most valuable player in the league. He was the most responsible person in the Ravens state as the number 1 seed in the NFL playoffs. In that sense, it was by far the best offer in the 2018 NFL Draft.

However, the home advantage in the playoffs is not the goal. The idea is to play in the Super Bowl, maybe even win it, and the Ravens' planned trip was based right there in the inner harbor. Immediately.

"I felt that this team was the best football team we could be this year," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “We take full advantage. We just weren't that today. "

While football fans and analysts languished in their boredom waiting for the playoffs to resume, there was a lot of energy spent on the media and social networks that criticized the 27 teams that were recruited before the Ravens for allow Jackson to be available a couple of months ago, when they made their choice.

There were times in this when Jackson reminded us why those people felt they had enough ammunition for their argument. There was a brilliant pitch on the right sideline in the final possession of the first half, beautifully caught by Marquise Brown. There was a dazzling run on the right side in Baltimore's first possession of the fourth empty quarter.

There is no doubt that Jackson is an excellent NFL quarterback. However, there has never been a Super Bowl champion who has built his attack in the options game. That is the vehicle that took the Ravens to where they arrived this year. He was beginning to believe that the reason no one had won everything with the option was that it had not been deployed by a team that blessed an operator with Jackson's superior talent.

That dispute can be maintained while Jackson is in the league. He will have the Crows in this position, or close, many more times.

However, for at least another year, that belief will remain on an equal footing with those who doubt the system as an NFL vehicle. University teams have been playing the reading option for about half a century. It is not a new concept. However, NFL teams have used it sparingly.

It is not that the quarterback is exposed to excessive blows and punishments and, therefore, to possible injuries. That is a beard. Jackson was so skilled at avoiding contact that he could have received fewer hard blows than any starting quarterback in the league.

It is about:

1. Game planning of the opponent: The Titans understood that their only concern at this point was to stop the Ravens attack. NFL teams may say they play one game at a time, and to some extent it is true, but it is rare for the team to completely abandon its principles to deal with only one opponent.

Perhaps an opponent within a division will consider it, because that game will be played twice in a year, but someone from the NFC West will recognize that there are 15 other games on the calendar that are more or at least as important.

The Titans were ready for everything Jackson can bring to a game. They worked hard to force their throws to the band line, where it used to be less accurate and passes were more easily defended, and they also forced it whenever possible to run instead of above. They used a quarterback spy when necessary, which prevented Jackson from entering high school.

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said the key was to restrict Jackson's activity "between numbers,quot; and force him to look for space outside. "The players understood the scheme, some of the keys to dealing with it," Vrabel said. The biggest: make it move laterally and finally seek refuge outside the limits.

Harbaugh said the key to defending the Titans was the performance of his defensive line. "I thought they did a great job from the beginning," Harbaugh said, insisting there was nothing new about his schemes.

2. Despair matters: There was at least one different ingredient. The defense of a team is fundamentally altered by the degree of intensity invested in it. The Titans recognized that Baltimore was going to have some success in moving football and focused on ways to excel in short distance situations.

That included selling hard on the Ravens' three attempts to convert fourth attempts, all of which were decisive plays. The first reached its own 45 years after the Titans opened with a touchdown. In fourth and 1, Jackson tried to keep the ball and hit it on the right side, but stopped dead. Tennessee turned that into a 45-yard touchdown play of a play and a 14-0 lead.

The second ended the Ravens' 13-play course after the initial serve of the second half, which led them to Tennessee 18 and another quarter and 1. This time, Jackson tried the right side, found his way blocked, then turned to the center and still saw no space. The Titans also scored after that, and almost sealed the game.

3. Returning: Because the Ravens are first a team of runners, there were always doubts about how they would handle a significant deficit. One reason why the doubt persisted is that they rarely stayed behind in more than one score.

They scored first unit touchdowns in 11 of 16 games. They had not overcome more than one single score deficit at any time.

So far for so long against the Titans, Jackson ended up throwing 59 passes, completing 31 for a .525 percentage. Throwing so much led to two interceptions and a sack that made him wobble. That accounted for half of its total turnover for the season.

It would be a mistake to do this entirely about Jackson; the receivers dropped six passes on him, although that could have been a byproduct of a team that suddenly threw the ball after only once exceeding the 40-try mark.

But it's not completely about Jackson. It is the system, the approach of the game, in which it has proven to be the most comfortable.

There are still six teams playing, and although all remaining quarterbacks work differently, they all operate with the same fundamental approach. For lack of a better term, this has been called a "pro-set,quot; crime for decades. It makes sense, when you think about it.