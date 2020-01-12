The death toll in the attack on the Niger army base & # 39; increases to 89 & # 39; | Niger News

%MINIFYHTMLa2855dce23077fd7d7b681793a78bc819% %MINIFYHTMLa2855dce23077fd7d7b681793a78bc8110%

The death toll from Thursday's attack by rebel fighters at a Niger army base has increased to at least 89, security sources said, surpassing a raid last month that killed 71 soldiers as the deadliest against Nigerian forces in years.

The government said Thursday that 25 soldiers were killed, according to a provisional death toll, while successfully repelling the attack in the western city of Chinagodrar by assailants aboard motorcycles and other vehicles.

Four security sources told the Reuters news agency that at least 89 members of the Niger security forces killed in the attack were buried Saturday in the capital, Niamey.

One of the sources said the actual death toll could be higher because several soldiers were buried immediately on Thursday in Chinagodrar.

Defense Minister Issoufou Katambe said an updated death toll would be announced after a national security council meeting on Sunday.

The attack on Chinagodrar, which took place a month after the raid in the vicinity of Inates by fighters of an Islamic State in Iraq and the affiliate of Levante (ISIL) that killed 71 soldiers, highlights the deterioration of the security situation near the borders of Niger with Mali and Burkina Faso.

The attacks have multiplied by four over the past year in Niger, killing nearly 400 people, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a nonprofit research organization, despite the efforts of the international forces to stop fighters linked to ISIL and others. Qaeda

French fighter planes were scrambled on Thursday to scare off the attackers, the French regional task force said, possibly avoiding an even higher casualty count.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Katambe said Friday that the army will launch a new offensive against armed groups.

The West African Sahel region, a semi-arid belt below the Sahara, has been in crisis since 2012, when Tuareg ethnic rebels and freely aligned rebel fighters seized two-thirds of northern Mali, forcing France to intervene to hit them temporarily.