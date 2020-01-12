The car in which Tupac was KILLED – is sold at auction! (Photos)

The car in which the legendary rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was killed is being auctioned for $ 1.75 million in Las Vegas, United States. Tupac was shot dead while driving in the luxury vehicle on the Las Vegas Strip in 1996. He was killed after watching a Mike Tyson boxing match in a casino.

The BMW will be auctioned for $ 1.75 million in Las Vegas. Photo credit: Celebrity Cars Las Vegas Source: UGC A dealer in Las Vegas has auctioned the BMW 750Li, which has been thoroughly restored, with its original lease in prison.

We know what you are wondering, and NO, there are no bullet holes in the car.

Here are some pictures:

Tupac's killers stopped in the car that Tupac's friend, Death Row's CEO, Suge Knight, was driving. Suge, who survived the shooting, is currently in prison for voluntary manslaughter after running over a man in 2015.