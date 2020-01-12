The 49ers begin the era of the playoffs at Levi & # 39; s Stadium with a vintage effort en route to the NFC championship

SANTA CLARA, California – Candlestick Park is the setting for The Catch and The Catch II and enough Super Bowl races to fill a hand with bright rings.

Joe Montana won eight playoff games there. Steve Young won seven.

Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49ers since 2014, entered on Saturday as a blank canvas. Eventually it could become another temple for the greatness of football. Or you could never get close to matching the playoff heights of your predecessor.

However, the first time he organized a postseason contest in San Francisco, the place was good for the 49ers, who swept the Vikings 27-10. The team will play against the winner of Packers vs.. Seahawks here on January 19 with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

"The stadium was electric," coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "It was different from what it has been."

While great NFL moments were not necessary to overcome the defective Vikings, Shanahan's squad drew the crowd in the last quarter to produce a lasting image: Nick Bosa, Pro Bowl runner, gasped when he fired to Kirk Cousins ​​in a third and long play. He remained on the ground in apparent pain when teammates began jogging outside the field. Such moments are particularly worrying, given his history of injuries, dating back to his time in the state of Ohio.

Bosa waited on the grass until fans started singing: “BO-SA! BO-SA! ”Then, he got up and walked away to the delight of fans dressed in red and gold at the stadium, a moment he said later was special.

"I didn't know what was going on," said linebacker Fred Warner, who was worried near Bosa when the defensive wing initially looked badly injured. “Then he jumped, he had all the needle he made. I shouldn't stay that long next time or else I'll slap him. "

A funny Shanahan added: "I thought he sat there and milked his injury for a little more time just to hear the crowd sing his name."

San Francisco reached a point where he could joke with approximately 13 minutes still on the clock despite a lukewarm performance of his offense, which controlled possession time but often struggled to move the ball efficiently.

Garoppolo was not Montana or Young in the center. It wasn't even Colin Kaepernick or Alex Smith. It was barely Jeff Garcia. But these 49ers, who now play with a healthy defense, don't seem to need more than an occasional embarrassment from their quarterback to succeed at home.

Garoppolo delivered his best afternoon series at the San Francisco opening unit. With the Vikings perhaps waiting for a first-run script, Garoppolo completed 5 of 6 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown pitch to Kendrick Bourne. His series of early white throws helped the 49ers avoid playing from behind at any time during the competition.

While the person who made the signal made 5 for 13 for 55 yards and an interception for the rest of the game, San Francisco's stellar defensive performance and a career game that threw 47 carries secured a comfortable victory.

"We had a drive where we literally didn't pass the ball," Garoppolo said. "We ran off the ball and those guys in front fought hard. It was fun."

Teams forge all kinds of different identities on the path to historical success. Until the last years at Candlestick Park, the 49ers defined themselves as offensive monsters.

Levi & # 39; s Stadium, at least to begin with, will win any place in NFL history in the back of the fierce San Francisco pass race and the ability to block opponents' attacks. Based on the adoration that Bosa and his fellow defenders received on Saturday, that distinction would not be a problem for 49ers fans.