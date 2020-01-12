The 149th Open: Marcus Armitage qualifies with final hole birdie at the SA Open | Golf news





Marcus Armitage will play at The Open in July

Marcus Armitage had a lot to celebrate at the end of an entertaining week in South Africa, and the first on the list was to reserve his place in the field for the 149th Open.

Armitage strove for fans in Johannesburg with his character and his performance at the South African Open, where he faced a 62nd round, but failed to keep up with Branden Grace on the last day.

Armitage made birdie in the final hole in the South African Open

But with Grace already confirmed as a champion, Armitage still had a lot to play, as he looked for a place in the Abu Dhabi Championship next week, as well as reserving his place for the final race of the year at Royal St George's. .

He reached the 72nd hole tied with Jack Senior and Jaco Ahlers at 15 under, and only one birdie would be good enough to take Armitage to The Open because of his lowest world ranking, but he was up to the challenge and hid from 15 feet directly snatch third place.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

"It's amazing to qualify for The Open and not have to go to St Annes Old Links for the Final Ranking again!" said Armitage. "What a day, and what a hole 18.

"I had an idea, but I didn't know completely what was at stake. I just knew that if I did birdie, I would arrive in Abu Dhabi next week and at the Open. It was a little buzz."

The 32-year-old has played alone in an important career in his career, The Open at Carnoustie in 2018, although he had to play through the pain of a shoulder injury he suffered while participating in a parachute jump badly advised the week previous. .

Armitage played The Open in 2018 despite being injured skydiving!

"I got injured when I played at Carnoustie because I skydived 10 days before," he added. "I will not do that again this year, I will prepare for Royal St George's and seek to win it."

"It is the best championship on the planet for me. Therefore, it is all, that is the dream. People say to you: & # 39; you are in the European Circuit, you are living the dream & # 39 ;; no, the dream is when I'm & # 39; I have the Claret Jug in my pocket and I'm going to look for the other three elders.

"I really want to link him with the players I want to face him with every week and be in that environment of The Open. It's just another chance to get in and show my talents!"

Branden Grace secured a ninth consecutive open appearance

Grace had been in danger of missing out on The Open for the first time since the tournament was last held at Royal St George's in 2011, but he was delighted not only to finish two years without a victory, but also to consolidate his Sandwich place in July.

"It's amazing, obviously it's great to win again in South Africa and it's a great advantage to play again in The Open," said Grace, who made her way into the main history books at Royal Birkdale in 2017 when she became the first player in history to shoot a 62.

"I have good memories of those 62, but I was a bit bitter at the end of last year knowing that I had not secured my place, but after this week knowing that I did, it is a great highlight and something great to expect.

Grace broke into a three-shot victory in Johannesburg

"I played in my first Amateur Championship at Royal St George's. It didn't treat me very well, but it's a great golf course. It's a ball hitter golf course, you have to be at the top of your game. Whatever Open you play, you have to be at the top of your game, but I'm eager to come back, and what a day it has been.

"Obviously it is a dream to win The Open, and if you asked me which one I would like to win is that. It suits me more with the type of golf I play after growing up in the conditions and hitting it low. "I've been close, so if I can lower my head and grind and maybe have a week like this, I'll be there."