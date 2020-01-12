Tennessee Titans 28-12 Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Henry runs for 195 yards while the Titans stun Ravens | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML9fe518389d33ca949e8c2a3de5b249229% %MINIFYHTML9fe518389d33ca949e8c2a3de5b2492210%

Henry has now run for a combined total of 377 yards in two postseason games so far.





Henry has now run more than 180 yards in each of his last three games.

Derrick Henry won 195 yards on the ground and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

It was the second great consecutive playoff performance for Henry, who placed the sixth-seeded Titans (11-7) in a victory to advance to the Super Bowl.

"Watch us work," Henry said then in the CBS broadcast. "We don't talk too much. We are just going to work and believe in others. That is our mentality, going out and working. That is our mentality, focusing on business."

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdowns despite having only 88 passing yards, and also ran for a score when the Titans beat the Ravens (14-3).

Tannehill has thrown less than 100 yards in both postseason games so far, with Henry leading the way on the ground.

Jurrell Casey contributed a large bag of striptease, while Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro recorded interceptions.

Henry has rushed for 377 yards in the two playoff wins. He had set a franchise record with 182 yards on the ground in last week's wild card win over the New England Patriots before breaking it again against the Crows.

Counting a 211-yard performance against the Texans to conclude the regular season, Henry is the first player in NFL history with 180 or more yards on the ground in three consecutive games.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 31 of 59 passes for 365 yards, one touchdown, the two teams and the lost ball. He rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries, but it took almost 49 minutes to take the Ravens to the end zone.

Jackson had received heavy tips to reach his first Super Bowl this season

His team fell despite having a 530-300 lead in total offense.

"I had a lot of mistakes: three turnovers. That shouldn't happen," Jackson said later. "But they went out to play, and we started slowly. We just have to do better next time."

Tennessee started the scoring with two touchdowns and maintained a 14-6 lead at halftime before dominating the third quarter.

Henry ran for 117 yards in the third quarter, including a burst of 66 yards in the third and one to move the ball to the Baltimore six-yard line.

On the third and goal of the three, Henry took the direct hit and stopped behind the line before rising to throw a perfect jump pass to Corey Davis, increasing the lead to 21-6 with 6:54 remaining in the third room.

"I just try to find the right time to call him and use him," Vrabel said of the trick play. "It was very well executed."

On Baltimore's next play of scrimmage, Casey took the ball from Jackson during the looting, and teammate Jeffery Simmons recovered in Baltimore 20.

Six plays later, Tannehill kept the ball in the option, broke a tackle and scored in third and goal from the first to be 28-6 with 4:16 remaining in the third.

Baltimore finally found the end zone when Jackson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst with 11:04 remaining in the game. The Ravens two-point pass was incomplete.

Tannehill made Tennessee move early by throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith, who made a fabulous juggling shot with 3:36 remaining in the first quarter.

He threw another 15-second scoring pass in the second quarter when Kalif Raymond made a 45-yard touchdown capture after throwing Marlon Humphrey's coverage of Baltimore.

Justin Tucker kicked field goals of 49 and 22 in the second quarter for the Ravens, who finished 0-4 in fourth attempt, including two fourth and one failures.

Upon entering the game, Baltimore had not been stopped in a quarter and one all season.

Tennessee will travel to face the winner of Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game next weekend, his first appearance in the game since 2002.