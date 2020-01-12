Tamar Braxton blows David Adefeso's mind by doing this in his latest video

Diva Tamar Braxton decided to melt the heart of her boyfriend David Adefeso while on vacation in Jamaica. The businessman turned to social networks where he posted an adorable video of his luxurious trip.

In the clip, David talks about the fact that they had a lot of fun together when, suddenly, Tamar, known for his stellar voice, decided to sing a beautiful song.

David, who was impressed, had this sweet legend: “We decided to walk back to the bungalow at the resort after dinner on the last night of our trip instead of taking the Jitney … and then this happens❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰 🥰🥰 "

Many fans rushed into the comments section to praise the couple and ask David when he will marry the diva.

A kind message said: “🇯🇲 is paradise. Lovely, always! I have this video in repeat. I love Tamar's voice, thanks for sharing all your love with me. Tamar, your voice is amazing. Always happy to see you happy !! My favorite ♥ ️ ”

Another supporter of reality show stars wrote the following: “❤️ I love this. You deserve to be happy !!! Love me sum. Tamar !!! Sing it 👑 @ tamarbraxton your voice honey👌👌👌🔥🔥@david.adefeso she is very happy, thank you. I love you both. So it's the last night "Tamar thought he couldn't be far from Beans for so long."

This woman, who is married to a Nigerian man, told Tamar that she is in luck: “Marrying my Nigerian husband was one of the best things I have done. He treats me like a true queen with the greatest respect. I was afraid to remarry. He and God took away the fear! Girl marry that man !! By the way, David cleans your lens … it seems you dipped the camera in pork fat. 🤣 "

The fourth comment spoke about the couple's marriage: "One more night to ask for your hand in marriage @ david.defeso You are a blessed man! God loves marriages. I thank you in advance for your wife. Congratulations @tamarbraxton. By faith , I declare and decree that it is so. I love you all !! ❤️❤️😂🤴🏾👸🏼 "

Everything seems to be going well in the land of David and Tamar, and many are eager to discover the next phase of their romance.

