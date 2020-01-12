Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan try to keep warm | News

In the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, another cold winter has begun and that means problems for Syrians seeking refuge there.

Syrian refugee families living in informal settlements in tents in Bar Elias are struggling to stay warm. Most stores have stoves that are used for both heating and cooking, but refugees cannot afford to buy firewood or diesel fuel.

Instead, they burn toxic waste.

Plus:

"There are people desperate for help. We have thousands of Syrian and Lebanese families living on less than $ 6 per month," said Sarah Farou, UNHCR civil coordinator in eastern Lebanon.

Each winter, the United Nations offers cash assistance to the most vulnerable refugees and Lebanese families. Each receives a single cash amount of approximately $ 370.

But the shortage of funds means that fewer families receive support each year.

"There is never 100% sufficiency, there is always something missing for most people," said Saleh Mustafa, a Syrian who lives in one of the camps at Bar Elias. "Some people can't buy (wood), they go and get plastic to burn in their homes."

In a nearby diaper factory, refugee workers take defective diapers home as compensation for their work hours. They burn diapers to warm their homes.

"The damaged, the women take them and benefit from them. They take them to their homes, they can (burn them) to make bread, they can put them in the wood," said a Lebanese woman who manages the 30 factories. employees.

Lala Hamdan Khamis, a refugee from eastern Syria, said she buys defective diaper bags for 5,000 Lebanese lira ($ 2.50).

It is cheaper than wood and keeps your children warm, he said.

More than three quarters of Syrian refugees in Lebanon live below the poverty line. Nine out of 10 families are in debt.

And as Lebanon faces its worst economic crisis in decades, refugees living in the small Mediterranean country are more vulnerable than ever this year.

Refugees in Jordan

In Jordan, Syrian refugees collected winter relief items to keep them warm during the cold season. It included heaters and blankets to help them overcome the severe cold.

Jordan Red Crescent volunteers delivered winter supplies, including heaters and blankets to help families cope with the icy weather.

After receiving her help, the Syrian refugee Onoud al-Jassim sat in her almost empty tent in a refugee camp in the city of Shahab.

"The situation is very hard, it always rains and it is cold, and our situation is very bad," he said.

The Jordan Red Crescent relief distribution effort is part of the Warm Winter Campaign funded by the Qatar Red Crescent and Qatari Airways.

How Syrians feel about Astana talks

The help also includes food packages.

The campaign is aimed at Syrians living in neighboring countries of Syria and operates in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq, according to the head of the Qatar Red Crescent delegation, Nehal Henfy.

The families also raised help at the Jordanian Red Crescent headquarters in Amman on Saturday.

Some 230 families of vulnerable Syrian and Jordanian refugees received help in the Jordanian capital.

Among them was Mohammed al-Jasser, who fled the Hama camp in Syria in 2012.

"We need food, heating supplies and medical attention. We suffer strong winters. We have nothing, we are helpless," al-Jasser said.

Winter temperatures in the Jordanian desert may plummet below zero degrees Celsius at night in January and February.

Jordan has provided shelter for approximately 1.3 million Syrians, including some 670,000 people officially registered with the UN as refugees.