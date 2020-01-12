Sporting Lisbon prepares for the departure of Bruno Fernandes | Soccer news





The speculated transfer of Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United could have taken another step this week

Sporting Lisbon coach Silas admits that the club is making plans for the departure of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window.

It was confirmed that Manchester United was interested in signing the 25-year-old Portuguese international for Oh jogo Chief Editor Filipe Dias in the latest episode of the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast.

After Saturday's 3-1 victory at Vitoria Setubal, Sporting head coach Silas was asked if Bruno Fernandes would be available to play against Benfica on Friday.

He said: "I can't guarantee any of these things because I don't know. Bruno is a great player and all players like him have a lot of market. I don't like to think about that, but I will. Think about alternatives in case Bruno Go away.

"I hope it doesn't happen, but we have to start thinking that."

In the Transfer Talk podcast, Dias said: "The story so far is that United this time is really getting close to Bruno Fernandes.

"We tell the story that there are conversations between the two clubs and we think that an agreement could be reached in the next few days, or even hours, because Sporting needs a lot of money."

"The situation has changed since last summer. They did not accept an agreement with Tottenham for 70 million euros, but that would have been paid with 40 million euros in advance and then another 30 million."

"Now Sporting will accept 70 million euros, but he will pay in installments. United is a club that Bruno Fernandes likes very much in England, it is a club he really wants to play for."

When asked about his interest in the player, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "We return to speculation. We go and watch games all the time, but where I have been and when I have been somewhere is irrelevant.

"That is another player who is in a different club and I can't speak."