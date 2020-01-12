Sophia Bush will play a character in season 4 of & # 39; This Is Us & # 39 ;!

According to ET, Sophia Bush has joined the fourth season of the popular television show This Is Us and her role is quite mysterious. Apparently, she will become a guest star in the current season and this follows her last great television role in Chicago PD as a cop.

At this time, Deadline reports that Sophia's story will focus on Kevin's character, played by Justin Hartley.

And since at the end of last season's end he made it clear that he wanted to meet one for him and start a family, it would make sense that Bush may play his love interest.

After all, an instant scene also shows him in a happy relationship with a child!

The creator Dan Fogelman was on the press tour of the Winter Television Critics Association last weekend when he told the media that & # 39; The story of who is the mother of Kevin's son and all that trip It will be a story in the second half of the season, and there will be an answer for the end of the season.

However, he didn't address questions about whether Bush's character is Kevin's baby mom or not!

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Pamela Adlon will also appear in the series this season and that her character will be linked to Randall, played by Sterling K. Brown.

On his next story, Brown told reporters during a panel that he will be quite convincing and allows us to deepen Randall's mental health and how he takes care of himself, what's right and what's wrong about how he takes care of himself and how he could do a better job on that. "

What role would you like to see Sophia Bush play in This Is Us?



