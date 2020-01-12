Sony Open: Brendan Steele leads by three while Russell Knox slips on the third day | Golf news





Brendan Steele leads by three shots after the third round

Brendan Steele opened a three-shot lead in the Sony Open while Russell Knox struggled to stay in the third round.

Steele culminated with an excellent six under 64 with three consecutive birdies at the Waialae Country Club, closing with 12 under par and three strokes ahead of the Presidents Cup star Cameron Smith.

Steele birdie in the last three holes to crown a 64

A 64 looked like a distant prospect when Steele made bogeys on the second and third holes in the continuous cool, wet and windy conditions, but a birdie in the fifth lifted his spirits before getting under the card for the day with a second to eight 210 yards feet in the ninth long that formed an eagle three.

Steele followed a birdie at 11 with a 25-foot putt for another in 12, and his hat-trick of birdies to finish was placed in the ideal position to get his first victory on the PGA Tour as he successfully defended his title Safeway Open in 2017

"Obviously it's not the beginning you want, but those first holes are difficult," he said later. "I think the second one is probably the most difficult hole in the field, and definitely with the way he is playing this week."

"But I felt really comfortable and calm today, which is not always the case when things are not going well. It certainly wasn't Thursday. I was upset. A couple of mistakes I made really depressed me. So I think that's really a key for me, and that gave me the opportunity to use the rest of the holes to get a good score. "

Webb Simpson is five behind after a pair of 66

The Australian Smith remained on the hunt while birdie on four of the last five holes in an excellent 66, while Kevin Kisner hit Steele's 64 to jump to third place in eight below.

"I like to lead, but you know, I've come from behind before in tournaments and I'll take advantage of that tomorrow," said a confident Smith. "It should be a good battle and we hope to see more conditions like this. I think tougher conditions will attract a lot of people, so it should be exciting."

Russell Knox slipped seven times

Webb Simpson delivered 66s in a row to go down seven next to first-round leader Collin Morikawa and Ryan Palmer, but Knox lost seven strokes of the pace after a frustrating 70.

The Scotsman was only a shot from the lead before the weekend, but he mixed two birdies with a pair of bogeys in the first eight holes and then eliminated the last 10 to remain in five under par.