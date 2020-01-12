Should Texans fire Bill O & # 39; Brien? The Houston coach defends himself after a disastrous defeat in the playoffs

Given the status of the franchise, with the Texans proceeding without a general manager and allowing Bill O & # 39; Brien to serve as part of a board that determines the construction of the team list, it is unlikely that the head coach will be fired after the divisional collapse of the Houston playoffs in Kansas City on Sunday. That does not mean that O & # 39; Brien is deciphered by what happened against the Chiefs.

O & # 39; Brien, 50, has three years left in his contract. In its six seasons with Houston, the team has suffered its share of frustrating postseason losses, and possibly this year has been the most damaged considering that the Texans would have hosted the game for the AFC title with a victory, and because They wasted a 24-0 lead against the Chiefs losing 51-31.

The disappointing results, especially with a quarterback like Deshaun Watson, who showed in the wild card round that he is able to lift the team to the playoffs, leads Texans fans to wonder if the team has already reached its limit with O & # 39; Brien. Why should Houston fans believe it will improve?

The coach faced that exact question during his press conference after the Chiefs game.

"I feel we are moving in the right direction," replied O & # 39; Brien. "I think we did a lot of good things this year. Obviously not enough. Feeling good about where we are going."

To O & # 39; Brien's credit, Texans have won the AFC South in four of their six seasons at work, including this year's division title that earned them the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. He has only one losing season on his resume, a fall of 4-12 in 2017 when Watson's rookie year was interrupted due to a knee injury.

Deshaun Watson said he "has no doubt,quot; that Bill O & # 39; Brien is the right coach for Texans. Watson: "As long as I'm a quarterback, he's great with me. He has my heart. He'll get 110% every time he enters the field." pic.twitter.com/6Jh8wiMeWw – Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 13, 2020

Houston lost one more game in 2019 than the previous year, but advanced one more round in the playoffs.

O & # 39; Brien was enraged on Sunday by a couple of game calls, one his decision to kick a field goal in a quarter and 1 while climbing 21-0 at the beginning of the second quarter, and the other a false clearance failed in the next drive that allowed the Chiefs to continue closing the gap on the scoreboard.

He defended those calls in the same tone of fact in which he defended his own work.

On the field goal: "I was thinking of challenging the place, because I felt I had a first down. When I reached the fourth down, I simply decided to kick the field goal."

O & # 39; Brien said he and the Texans entered the game believing they needed 50 points to leave KC with a victory today. He said he kicked an FG before because they didn't have a play there that he liked … #HOUvsKC – Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) January 12, 2020

On the false clearance: "We felt we had a look, and it just didn't work out."

The Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, on that call, through Pro Football Talk: "I thought Bill did a good job with that. That was an opportune time to call that. People will bother, but from the point of seen the coach, it was an inch away. That was not a bad decision at all. "

Of course, Texans could only build an advantage so early on Sunday due to the flood of mistakes that plagued the Chiefs. A failed coverage allowed Houston's first touchdown. A blocked clearance led to the next. Tyreek Hill muffled a clearance. Kansas City receivers dropped four Patrick Mahomes passes only in the first quarter.

Then, the best team managed, and before the Texans could blink, the Chiefs had scored 41 points unanswered before Houston returned to find the final zone at the end of the third.

In a nutshell: the O & # 39; Brien team was far surpassed in Kansas City. This should not be considered a collapse; just a big loss for a team that has the MVP defending the NFL.

That won't matter to critics of O & # 39; Brien, who understandably want more. Texans, after all, have a pretty good QB.