Shep Rose responds to being called the worst guest at Jax Taylor's wedding

The wedding at Kentucky Castle by Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright is a main story for the new season of the show. While chatting with Andy Cohen, Jax Taylor was asked who was the worst guest at his destination wedding.

The answer turned out to be a fellow Southern Charm Bravolebrity. Shep Rose was called for her behavior that not only witnessed the guests but also the fans.

‘(Shep) was talking. I was filming. Yes, he was the worst guest. "

If you follow Charleston's royalty on Instagram, you can remember seeing him have a good time at the event.

Rose responded via Twitter about Jax's comments.

‘I love (Jax) and (Brittany) and I think / I hope the feeling is mutual. They could have been more communicative about what the social media restrictions of their guests were. But it was a very fun wedding. I was honored to be there. Maybe in 2050 they can come to mine. "

This occurs months after the nuptials, where Shep revealed that he does not receive wedding gifts.

‘I do not receive gifts for weddings. My gift is my presence. Never, never, never received a gift for a wedding. What a stupid, stupid thing. I'm literally spending $ 1000 to go see you, that's enough. "

Jax may be exaggerating about Shep's mistakes because, as demonstrated during the season premiere of Vanderpump Rules, he has become a Groomzilla.

Jax threw his best friend, Tom Sandoval, out of the godfather's duties for not attending his bachelor party.

The story seems to lead to one of the hottest questions of 2019: why did Jax block Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute on social media?

As for the fate of the Shep show, it doesn't seem like he will be back soon. Southern Charm has not started filming due to the lack of drama since Thomas Ravenel left the show and banned Kathryn Dennis from talking about her custody battle.



