Shane Lowry enjoys a quick final in Hong Kong ahead of the defense of Abu Dhabi | Golf news





Shane Lowry won the race for second place in Hong Kong

Shane Lowry prepared for the defense of his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title with a positive end to the rescheduled Hong Kong Open.

Wade Ormsby was a fugitive winner when he completed an impressive win from cable to cable in Fanling, closing with a 66 to finish in 17 low and four shots from Lowry, who signed with the low round of the last day.

Lowry closed with a 64 but it wasn't enough to catch Wade Ormsby

The tournament, which was postponed at the beginning of last month due to continued civil unrest in the region, was Lowry's first start since the DP World Championship in November.

The Open champion shook off the rust and carried an eagle and five birdies on Sunday, giving him a lot of confidence and momentum to take Abu Dhabi while defending his title against a world class field.

"I'm very happy with myself, but I play fair with Wade, he ran away and really didn't give us a chance," said the Irishman. "But I went out and did everything I could. 64 around here is a pretty good score in these conditions."

"I got a lot from this week. I played good golf and had a great time. I have all my team here, and it was a really nice experience. I hope to be back soon."

Lowry now heads to Abu Dhabi to defend his title

"It's a golf course where I obviously didn't have much success in the past, but I'm a different player than I was then, and I really enjoyed it this week. It's a great golf course and a great place to play a tournament. .

"Everything related to Hong Kong and my week has been really good. I told my caddy that I had begun to choose the courses that suited me best and I think this is one of the courses that suits me best."