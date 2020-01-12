Sergio Augero: Manchester City striker better than ever while eclipsing Thierry Henry's record | Soccer news

Sergio Agüero's hat-trick on Sunday put him above Thierry Henry and at the level of Frank Lampard in the Premier League scoring lists







Sergio Agüero turned 31 during the summer. This is his ninth season at Manchester City and with Gabriel Jesus, one of the best young strikers of the game, in the most prolific form of his career, he has never faced a tougher competition for his place on the side.

And yet, at a time when he should begin to diminish, a time when his apparent heir should finally get in place, Agüero continues to improve. Liverpool will surely be out of reach this season, but if Manchester City closes the gap, it owes much to its enduring brilliance.

With his first goal in the demolition of Aston Villa 5-0 on Sunday, a rash impulse from outside the area, he moved to the level of Thierry Henry on the Premier League score lists in 175. With his third goal, another unstoppable, this time from a more acute angle: it matched Frank Lampard.

Agüero is now the foreign player with the highest score in the history of the competition. It is 177 and counts for the formidable No. 10 of Manchester City.

Agüero will feel that Andy Cole's 187 total is at his fingertips this season, and that his contract will run until at least 2021, you can also be sure to check out Wayne Rooney's 208. If Henry is considered one of the best in the Premier League. Does it ever matter, what about a player who reached his total goal in fewer appearances?

Sergio Agüero is now the best foreign player in the Premier League.

"Henry is one of the most amazing players I've seen in this league, but I think he would be happy that Sergio is the guy who breaks his record," Pep Guardiola said. Sky sports. "It was a legend and Sergio is the same."

Agüero has a lot of work to do to beat Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals, but his scoring rate is higher than former Southampton striker Blackburn and Newcastle, who only made 255 Premier League appearances at 441 Shearer . The heroics of Sunday at Villa Park say he has already hit more hat-tricks in the Premier League (12) than he has.

His achievements are extraordinary.

"When you score this incredible amount of goals, with I don't know how many hat-tricks, you have to be constant for many, many years," Guardiola added. "It's not just one or two seasons. It's an incredible compliment to him. I'm honored to be here when he made it."

Total: 176

176 Right foot: 126

126 Left foot: 33

33 Head: 17

17 Inner box: 156

156 Outer box: twenty-one

twenty-one Sanctions: 26

26 Hat Tricks: 12

However, what is even more impressive than Agüero's extraordinary consistency is the fact that he is still looking for ways to improve. A muscle injury remained out of five Premier League games in November and December, but has still scored 13 goals this season, two more than any other Manchester City player.

In fact, he is scoring at a faster pace than in any of his previous eight seasons at the club. His best index of minutes per Premier League goal in a single campaign was 91 in 2013/14, but this time he averages a goal every 77 minutes. There are four players ahead in terms of goals scored this season, but none of them comes close to that hit rate.

"Which player, what finalist," said former Manchester City teammate Joleon Lescott said in the Sky sports study. "I don't think he thinks too much about all the compliments, he just enjoys scoring goals. He has that selfishness he needs as a striker to score that level of goals."

Sergio Agüero celebrates his record goal with Kevin De Bruyne

That individual mentality could be seen in the way Agüero resisted a series of challenges before finding the bottom corner for his second goal. It could be seen in the way he lowered his head and crushed his first Aston Villa archer, Orjan Nyland, from outside the area.

But there was also evidence of how he brings more than goals to this side of the City in Villa Park. His pass to prepare for Riyad Mahrez's first game was his 46th assist in the Premier League. Since his arrival from Atlético de Madrid in 2011, no other forward in the division has provided more goals to his teammates.

His role in Mahrez's second goal was a better illustration of the other side of his game. Instead of giving up when his strong touch sent the ball to the line and allowed Villa Ahmed El Mohamady to cross and cover, he persisted, somehow cut the box and created the opportunity for City to double his advantage.

"Most of the strikers would surrender there, but he won't," he said. Sky sports Graeme Souness expert. "He does things that very few people can do and he does them in the most difficult area of ​​the field. People try to leave him a little, but he is also brave. He has qualities that very few players have and he is an excellent predator too."

It is his predatory instincts that have taken Agüero to the Premier League record books, but it is his constant improvement that could further improve his legacy. Henry is the last legend left in his shadow. Recent evidence suggests that it will not be the last.