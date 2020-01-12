Serena Williams wins the single title for the first time since receiving her daughter 3 years ago!

%MINIFYHTMLf65b5b381c692c0056343865e16656ab9% %MINIFYHTMLf65b5b381c692c0056343865e16656ab10%

The tennis champion is celebrating another victory! Serena Williams has just won her first singles title since she received her daughter, Olympia three years ago, so it must have been really special!

The mother of a 38-year-old was at the SB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, today, playing against Jessica Pegula and Serena ended up winning with 6-3, 6-4.

This means that Serena went home with her first massive victory since she gave birth to her daughter.

Speaking of Olympia, she was also there to witness him and even joined his mother in court to celebrate him shortly after.

About his victory, Serena said that ‘Oh, it feels so good! It has been a long time. I think you can see the relief on my face. "

Then he got excited about the other player, saying: "I played against an incredible opponent in Jessica and honestly, it was a great game and I couldn't have played anyone better in the final."

The athlete also turned to her social networks to publish some photos of the game, one of them proudly showing that she was posing with the trophy.

This marks the 23rd single that Serena has won in her entire career.

In addition, he decided to donate his $ 43,000 ASB Classic award to the entire effort to extinguish Australia's wildfires and help those affected, be it wildlife or people in danger and losing their homes.

Serena also advanced to the doubles final with her partner Caroline Wozniacki.

On her quick return to her career after welcoming her daughter, Serena said last year during an interview with Allure that "I feel pretty good with my body." I worked very hard in the last 8 months to recover the baby. It has not been easy. I am no longer 21 years old. But I made it slow and steady. "

Congratulations on the new victory, Serena!



