Serena Williams wins the first title since she had her daughter, plans to donate her prize money to Australia's relief efforts

Serena, 38, gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia just over two years ago. On Sunday, he raised his daughter and his trophy at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, after defeating fellow countryman Jessica Pegula, CNN reports.

"Oh, it feels good!" Serena said. "It's been a long time. I think you could see the relief on my face. It's quite satisfying to get a victory in the final. That was really important to me, and I just want to develop it. It's just one step towards the next goal. "

Serena's husband, Alexis, was on the sidelines cheering on his wife and shared how proud he is of her. He also shared that she would be donating her prize money to Australia's relief efforts. "And just when I think I can't be more proud, you donate all your prize money to fight the wildfires in Australia."

The Auckland prize money is worth around $ 43,000.

Since her return, Serena has reached the final in Wimbledon and the US Open. UU. Both in 2018 and 2019. But waiting for more trophies has asked Serena to deepen her self-confidence.

"You have to be your biggest cheerleader, especially if you feel that you are not doing everything right, or even if you are doing everything right, but things are not working for you," Serena said.

In the future, Serena will prepare for the Australian Open, a tournament she won seven times, which begins on January 20.

We congratulate Serena for her new title and congratulate her for being generous with her cash prize. Stay here for the latest!

