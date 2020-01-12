Serena Williams wins the Auckland Classic to end the title drought for three years | Tennis news

Williams donates the winner's check to the fundraiser for Australian wildfire victims





The 23-time Grand Slam winner was elated and relieved after her victory.

Serena Williams has broken a three-year title drought and won the singles final at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Williams had not won an individual title since the Australian Open in January 2017, but 6-3 6-4 prevailed over Jessica Pegula.

The victory assured him the title number 73 of the WTA and the first since he became the mother of his daughter Olympia, who was on the court to see his victory.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner then donated her $ 43,000 winner's check to the fundraising call for victims of Australian wildfires.

"It feels good. It's been a long time," Williams said after the game.

"I think you can see the relief on my face. Today I played against an incredible opponent in Jessica and, honestly, it was a great game and I couldn't have played better against anyone in the final."

Finishing with the winner's trophy in his arms crowned a productive week for Williams. She participated in the seven days of the tournament and successfully combined the demands of both singles and doubles.

The winner of the title shared a special moment with her family after the final.

In the singles draw, Williams was often behind in his matches (even during the final) and showed his determination to fight back.

Pegula has been in a steady rise in the standings since he overcame a serious knee injury two years ago. He broke Williams in the opening game and was dominant during the first half of the first set.

The 25-year-old moved her opponent to open the court on her own and then hit the passing punches. Pegula also pursued everything and made returns that Williams thought were out of reach.

However, Williams visibly called herself to lift near the middle of the set and broke the level in 3-3. Then he kept the service to love, broke Pegula 5-3 and served the first set in 51 minutes.

Williams began to dominate constantly and broke Pegula's love in the third game of the second set. He had three match points in Pegula's service before closing the game on his own in just over 90 minutes.

The couple enjoyed their experienced doubles, despite not taking home the title.

Williams could have had two titles the same day, but she and her longtime friend Caroline Wozniacki were defeated 6-4 and 6-4 by Americans Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammad in the doubles final.

Wozniacki was playing his penultimate tournament before retiring after the Australian Open and fulfilled a long time ambition to team up with Williams in Auckland.

The couple progressed easily to the final, but on Sunday they were overwhelmed by Townsend and Muhammad, who were a more practiced and efficient combination.

The young Americans broke the first two singles No 1 in the third and seventh game of the first set and claimed the only rest of the second set in the third game.

In Australia, Karolina Pliskova prevailed in a tug of war three sets with Madison Keys to become the first winner three times at Brisbane International.

One day after closing a nearly three-hour semifinal duel with Naomi Osaka, world number 2 overcame a mid-game streak to succeed 6-4 4-6 7-5 at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Pliskova set up his first major service to save two break points in the first set and seized his first opportunity to advance.

A set and a break, Keys returned to level 3-3 and then won the set and forced a decisive, in which the first six games remained in service before Pliskova broke the American in the seventh.

However, Keys refused to throw in the towel and thwarted the Czech's first attempt to serve the match with 5-4.

However, Pliskova cannot be denied. The winner of 2017 and 2019 broke again by 6-5 and then managed to achieve victory in their first encounter with the eighth American seed in just over two hours.

