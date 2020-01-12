Serena Williams wins first title since she gave birth, donates money to Australia

%MINIFYHTMLe0f1ff34427a379f681f98b718b473709% %MINIFYHTMLe0f1ff34427a379f681f98b718b4737010%

The tennis champion celebrates her return title in Auckland, New Zealand, donating the prize money she won from the tournament to Australia's forest fire relief efforts.

Serena Williams He celebrated winning his first tennis trophy in three years by donating the prize money to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts.

The superstar athlete defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the ASB Classic final in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, marking her first title since 2017, when she became the mother of daughter Alexis Olympia .

Williams, who was clearly excited, joined her little girl on the court while raising her trophy and got excited about the victory: "She feels good. It's been a long time. I've been waiting two years for this moment. I think you could see the relief on my face. "

Williams, who rode his sporting comeback in 2018, subsequently announced that he would donate the $ 43,000 prize to help fight the devastating Down Under forest fires.

She later published a photo of herself posing with her new prize on Instagram, which led her famous friends to congratulate them.

"Proud of you mom," wrote his friend Ciara, while actor Colton Haynes added: "I'm so happy for your love (sic) !!!"

Kerry Washington He also wished Serena the best by publishing a series of palms and red-hearted emojis.

Williams's big victory comes days before he joins other tennis icons Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal compete in the charity event of the Australian Open Rally for relief in Melbourne on January 15, 2020 to raise additional forest fire recovery funds before the Australian Open.