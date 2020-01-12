Serena Williams wins first title since becoming a mom

See mom!

On Sunday, Serena Williams He finally returned to his great career and won his first title since becoming a mother more than two years ago. The 38-year-old tennis star defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the Auckland Classic. His daughter Alexis Olympia2 and husband Alexis Ohanian He joined her on the court while raising his trophy in victory.

"Oh, it feels good!" Williams said after accepting the award, according to multiple reports. "It's been a long time. I think you can see the relief on my face." It is quite satisfying to get a victory in the final. "That was really important to me, and I just want to take advantage of it. It's just one step towards the next goal."

%MINIFYHTML70703305c36a174f13c72fa2115c838611% %MINIFYHTML70703305c36a174f13c72fa2115c838612%

This marks its 73rd title of the Women's Tennis Association after a drought of almost three years. She won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January 2017 when she was nine weeks pregnant with her daughter, and then began her maternity leave. After giving birth to the girl in September of that year, she lost five finals, including two at Wimbledon and the US Open. UU.