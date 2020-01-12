Serena Williams points to the & # 39; next goal & # 39; – Australian Open – after finishing the title drought

%MINIFYHTML523a411277c40b3b1d4db36e6c84b4b99% %MINIFYHTML523a411277c40b3b1d4db36e6c84b4b910%

Serena Williams said that winning in Auckland was "just one step toward the next goal,quot; while heading to Melbourne for an opportunity in history at the Australian Open.

The 38-year-old American was successful in her mission of getting a first trophy since she captured her 23rd singles title at Melbourne Park in 2017.

She was absent from the tour for 12 months while becoming a mother and since then she was unable to capture a title, losing five finals, including four in Grand Slam events.

The defeats were becoming a worrying trend, but a 6-3, 6-4 victory over compatriot Jessica Pegula in the Auckland Open final on Sunday broke that streak.

Now Williams is heading to Australia with a 24th blow to her goal while she tries to level up with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list.

"It's quite satisfying to get a victory in the final," Williams said. "I think that was really important to me and I just want to develop it."

"Obviously, it's just one step toward the next goal."

Williams could not achieve double success, as she and Caroline Wozniacki fell to Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend in the doubles final.

"I agree with what happened," Williams said at a post-match press conference. "I'm glad I was able to get a title in the singles; it's been a while. But I've been a lot in the final, so I keep going and keep trying."

The victory over Pegula gave Williams the 73rd WTA title in singles, and also gave him tournament victories in four decades, starting with five he won in 1999 as a teenager.

The Australian Open begins on Monday, January 20 (Sunday, January 19 in the U.S.).