American tennis superstar Serena Williams won the 73rd title of her career by defeating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 at the Auckland Classic in New Zealand.

Sunday's victory meant that the 23-time Grand Slam champion has finished His three-year wait for another trophy. His last title was in the Australian Open 2017, during which she was pregnant with her daughter.

"It feels good, it's been a long time," said Williams, who returned to action in 2018. "I played against an incredible opponent in Jessica and, honestly, it was a great game," the 38-year-old added.

"I've been playing for so long and I've been through a lot and I'm happy to be doing something I love," added the former world number one.

"I feel lucky and blessed to be here and be healthy and play."

The victory in Auckland is the 73rd title of his career.

Williams offered to donate his prize money and a dress he used in the tournament for the Australian wildfire appeals.

He will return on January 20 at the Australian Open, where he will try to match the record of 24 main titles of Margaret Court