Selena Gomez talks about being "transparent,quot; in her "weird,quot; album and explains why.

Selena Gomez's new album, Rare, is full of raw thoughts and emotions, which means that the star has nothing to hide in her art. The singer also revealed, during a conversation with ET, the reason she chose to be so "transparent,quot; in the expected album.

While I was at the premiere of her next movie titled Dolittle, Selena shared with the news media that "I wanted to do something that was transparent but really elegant and very real to me."

He also mentioned that he didn't have a particular reason to leave him at this time, other than the fact that he simply "felt it, so it's crazy."

Well, fans have definitely been waiting a while since their last album before it was "Revival,quot; in 2015.

Selena talked about "Dance Again," which is the song on the album, and shared that it really helped her realize that after experiencing all kinds of challenges in the spotlight, she had regained her rhythm, noticing that the song 'me It makes you feel very good.

‘That song makes me feel that I have taken a step back, and I feel good, I have returned a bit to the game, the whole goal of the album is self-esteem and acceptance. You can be vulnerable, you can have all these feelings, but now I'm ready to untie myself, "the singer explained the meaning of the song.

Fans know that the album was released on Friday, but even before that, he had a discussion during which he talked about each and every song and how they represent its ups and downs in the spotlight.

