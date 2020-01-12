Selena Gomez reacts to being in the same restaurant as Hailey Bieber

Small world!

Saturday night, Selena Gomez had an rare I meet his ex-boyfriend's wife, Hailey Bieber. And yes, he has been receiving a lot of attention on the web. The two superstars were seen enjoying a night with friends at the West Hollywood restaurant, Craig & # 39; s.

The 27-year-old pop star, who dazzled in a vibrant Givenchy dress with colored blocks in the Dolittle premiere that same day, he celebrated Rare Album release with your closest friends. He even showed his fabulous exit on Instagram Stories, where he exhibited his colorful cake.

%MINIFYHTML073c9384fc927dbe65b304a02c9437f411% %MINIFYHTML073c9384fc927dbe65b304a02c9437f412%

For the special festivities, the singer of "Ring,quot; kept things elegant and informal, wearing a long brown blazer-shaped coat, baggy jeans, black shoes and golden earrings. However, the most surprising thing was the white toaster that was seen carrying her when she left the place of celebrities.

And because she is a Hollywood favorite, Hailey was also seen having dinner with her closest and dearest ones, including Madison Beer.