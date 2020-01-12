Selena Gomez criticizes comments & # 39; disgusting & # 39; about his encounter with Hailey Baldwin and Madison Beer

%MINIFYHTMLc5d84c25e0b637ef7a3cabda9bbc990a9% %MINIFYHTMLc5d84c25e0b637ef7a3cabda9bbc990a10%

The singer of & # 39; Look at Her Now & # 39; defends Hailey, Justin Bieber's wife, and her friend Madison, who dine at the same restaurant as Selena, who celebrates the release of her album.

Selena Gomez It is not here for people who face women with each other. The singer / actress has defended Hailey Baldwin Y Madison Beer After being seen in the same restaurant, Craig & # 39; s in West Hollywood, Saturday night, January 10.

The "Wizards of Waverly Place"alum was having dinner to celebrate the release of his album" Rare, "which arrived the day before. At the same time, Justin BieberHer wife and her friend Madison were seen in the same restaurant.

Hailey and Madison, who is also a good friend of Justin, reportedly left about an hour after Selena left with her group in the middle of a paparazzi storm. Hailey and Madison were seen leaving in an SUV, with no signs of the presence of singer "Yummy".

According to reports, the three did not interact with each other inside the restaurant. After their sighting in the same place, fans have been speculating that Hailey and Madison intentionally came to the restaurant to put a dark cloud in Selena's celebration.

In response to criticism, Madison turned to social networks to deny that the measure was intentional. "These rumors are going crazy … I just had dinner with my 10-year-old hailey friend … and that's it?" She wrote in a comment now deleted in one of her Instagram posts. "How is that a crime? I love Selena … I've always done it (as you know) and literally never in a million years I would try to annoy her", that's just bad and unnecessary and nothing happened. it was just a coincidence, you're bullying me for no reason … "

Hailey also hated that she and her friend received, "please stop with this nonsense, there is no & # 39; answer & # 39 ;. This is complete BS".

Later, Selena defended her friend Madison and Hailey, writing: "This is unpleasant to read all this. This was not intentional at all." Calling the trolls, she added: "I'm so disappointed that people talk to someone like that. I've known Madison since she was a baby and I saw her continue being the woman she is. No problem."