See Justin Bieber's epic reaction when Fan says "delicious" is not so good in front of him

In the new David Dobrik video on YouTube, the Canadian singer hears what people say about him while hiding in a car, and a fan says that & # 39; Yummy & # 39; it's & # 39; just not & # 39 ;.

Not everyone likes Justin BieberThe new single "Yummy", despite the fact that the song has been leading the music charts worldwide. The Canadian singer recently appeared in the new YouTuber video David Dobrik, in which he could hear what people were saying about him while he was hiding.

Most of them were praising Justin, with a brunette girl confessing: "I love him, I will marry him honestly." And when Justin appeared behind her out of nowhere, the girl was so shocked that she said she would poop in her pants. However, a male admirer admitted that although he loves the "Sorry" singer, he thought "Yummy" is "just not. It's not that good."

Hearing this, Justin immediately shouted: "Isn't it ?! Isn't it ?!" from behind and surprised the male fan very much. Justin then playfully strangled the male fan and joked, "I'm going to kill you!" After that, the fan changed his mind, saying that "Yummy" is good and began to sing the song. This led Justin to laugh.

Released on January 3, "Yummy" marks Justin's solo single in three years and serves as the lead single for his next fifth studio album. The song received mixed reviews from music critics, some praised the sound of R&B but discarded the lyrics. However, the release of the song was accompanied by criticism, as Justin begged fans to broadcast the song using VPN to debut at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Many called him for transmission manipulation and said it was his "desperate" and "privileged" attempts to get the song to govern the weekly list.

The details of his next album are not yet known, although Justin will document the process of creating the album through his YouTube docuseries. On top of that, singer Grammy will embark on a tour in support of the album.