Seattle Seahawks 23-28 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers slows Russell Wilson back | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLa8cdc4c197c3ec5420f1e0cbca3257fb9% %MINIFYHTMLa8cdc4c197c3ec5420f1e0cbca3257fb10%

Green Bay Packers will travel to San Francisco 49ers next Sunday with the winner representing the NFC in Super Bowl LIV in Miami





%MINIFYHTMLa8cdc4c197c3ec5420f1e0cbca3257fb11% %MINIFYHTMLa8cdc4c197c3ec5420f1e0cbca3257fb12%











5:18



Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Green Bay Packers in their NFC divisional play-off game in the NFL.

Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Green Bay Packers in their NFC divisional play-off game in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers resisted a fight by the Seattle Seahawks in the second half to win their 28-23 division round clash and book a trip to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers completed 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns for Davante Adams, who had eight receptions for a 160-yard franchise, postseason record.

The first of those touchdowns, a 20-yard strike, came in the initial possession of the game, while Aaron Jones, who won 62 yards on 21 carries, also ran for a pair of scores, watching the Packers stretch to a 21 – 3 part time advantage.

But Russell Wilson led the Seahawks back in the second half, finishing 21 of 31 for 277-yard passes and a touchdown, while adding 64 yards on seven carries to end up being his best runner.

Marshawn Lynch recorded just 26 yards on the ground with 12 carries, but ran for the first of two scores in the first Seattle series of the second half to reduce the deficit, only for Adams to take a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers in the next possession of the Packers to take the lead to 18 points.

1:30 Aaron Rodgers said the Packers finished the game the right way and feels that the two best NFC teams have reached the championship round. Aaron Rodgers said the Packers finished the game the right way and feels that the two best NFC teams have reached the championship round.

But, Seattle returned. Tyler Lockett, who had nine receptions for 136 yards and one score at night, topped a 12-play, 84-yard course with a seven-yard touchdown reception.

Then, after forcing a triple from Green Bay, the Seahawks made three consecutive scores to start the second half when Lynch rumbled again from below on the goal line. However, a failed two-point conversion attempt left the score at 28-23 with approximately 10 minutes still to play.

After another Green Bay clearance, the Seahawks took control of their own 23-yard line with just under five of those remaining minutes and, after a first attempt, Wilson was crucially fired by Preston Smith on the third attempt. , leaving them in the room and 11.

They would not retrieve the ball. Green Bay successfully finished the clock with two critical conversions on Rodgers' third attempt: he first found Adams again for 32 yards, then hit former Seahawk Jimmy Graham for nine yards and the first down that secured the game.

The No. 2 seeded Packers will now visit the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-8 in the same game early in the season.