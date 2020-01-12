Seahawks vs. Packers: odds, prediction, betting trends for the NFL divisional playoff game

%MINIFYHTMLd9920d50b50e5c658336b79a504e4ed79% %MINIFYHTMLd9920d50b50e5c658336b79a504e4ed710%

When the Seahawks (12-5) travel to play against the Packers (13-3) at Lambeau Field for the NFL divisional division game on Sunday (6:40 pm ET, NBC), a trip to the game will be made of the NFC championship next Sunday in San Francisco. On the line.

Seattle, seed number 5, will look for a slight nuisance about Green Bay, seed number 2. The Seahawks, after losing their last two regular season games, beat the Eagles on Highway 17-9 in the wild card round. The Packers won their last two regular season games to win the NFC North and take the second goodbye of the first round of the conference.

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have faced clashes with high stakes before, including an NFC championship game. The two quarterbacks shine brightly on the marquee, but they will need the best of their support pitches to add another playoff victory to their Super Bowl winning resumes.

Here you will find everything you need to know about betting on Seahawks vs. Packers in the NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and prediction from our experts for the NFC divisional game.

Seahawks Vs. Packers for the NFL playoffs

Spread: Packers for 4

Packers for 4 Total points: 45.5

45.5 Possibilities: Seahawks -108, Packers -112

The Seahawks have been a little more than field losers throughout the week. In a neutral field, this game would be essentially a pick & # 39; em. Lambeau is a difficult place to play, but Seattle has been very good on the outdoor road this season. The Packers have only gone 5-5 in their last 10 home playoff games.

All-time series of Seahawks vs. Packers

The Packers have a 13-9 advantage. The teams did not play in the regular season. The Seahawks won the most recent meeting, 27-24 in Seattle in November 2018. Before that, the Packers had a winning streak of three games. The Packers lost the NFC championship game in Seattle five years ago, 28-22 in overtime after having a 16-0 lead.

Three trends to know

– The Seahawks are 8-7-2 against the spread this season. The Packers are 10-6. 55 percent of bettors like Seahawks to keep it close and cover.

– Only 8 of 17 Seahawks games have exceeded the total points. Only 6 of the 16 Packers games have been finished. For that reason, 62 percent of bettors like bass.

– The Seahawks have covered only once in their last five games. The Packers are 4-4 against the spread in their last eight games.

IYER: the 49ers will have dominance of the playoffs through Seahawks or Packers

Three things to look at

& # 39; Beast Mode & # 39; and the Seahawks running game

Veteran return power, Marshawn Lynch, returned out of necessity due to the injuries of Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny that ended the season. Rookie Travis Homer has assumed the most important role in the backfield. The Seahawks have struggled to run the ball in the last two games against the 49ers and the Eagles. The Packers present a vulnerable career defense and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has shown that he is not deviating from the heavy career approach with a replacement committee.

Davante Adams and the air game of the Packers.

Rodgers did not have the most prolific season because he missed Adams, his wide receiver, for a good part of the season with a toe injury. He also had difficulty finding reliable goals beyond Adams that were not runners Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Allen Lazard has taken a step forward to become a great game maker, but other cabins and closed wings have had limited contributions. Seahawks High School has Shaquill Griffin and not much more daunting. Rodgers needs to trust and let it affect his complementary goals.

Matt LaFleur vs. Pete Carroll

LaFleur, 40, is training the Packers in their first NFL playoff game as head coach. Carroll, 68, has a lot of experience on the other side, since his team has always reached the playoffs with Wilson. Will LaFleur come out as former colleague Kyle Shanahan did against the Vikings with an impressive debut in his current capacity? He has shown his skills throughout the season and will have to be ready to counter Carroll's dismissal from his team.

Statistics that matter

Rodgers was a much better QB at home than on the road this season. At Lambeau Field, he went 7-1 with 14 touchdowns to only 2 INT for a rating of 101.6 to almost 8.7 yards per attempt. He was also captured only 12 times in those games and ran for a total of 107 yards and another TD, while also passing an average of 276.1 yards per game.

Prediction of Seahawks vs. Packers

The Packers 'defense will have problems with the Seahawks' ground game and with Wilson. But the Seahawks will fight equally when Rodgers throws Adams, Lazard, Jones and Williams. Open receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will make some important plays for Wilson, but Rodgers will raise his game to match and deliver the winning momentum of the game late.

Packers 30, Seahawks 27