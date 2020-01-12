Salma Hayek remembers being seriously injured by a monkey

%MINIFYHTML2e90d9fc720743de64cc8dcc86b262479% %MINIFYHTML2e90d9fc720743de64cc8dcc86b2624710%

In a new video for Vogue, the actress of & # 39; Like A Boss & # 39; He discusses some of the most iconic fashion moments throughout his career, and talks about an incident while working on his 2002 film & # 39; Frida & # 39 ;.

Salma Hayek he suffered "serious" injuries when he was attacked by a monkey while working on his 2002 film "Frida".

The 53-year-old actress talked about the incident in a new video for Vogue, in which she talks about some of the most emblematic fashion moments of her career.

When opening a photo session he did with the monkey at that time, Salma recalled: "The next one is in 2002 when I did & # 39; Frida & # 39; and this was in Vogue, and I was very proud to be part of Vogue for first time in my life. "

"This monkey, whose name was Tyson, actually attacked me during the filming of & # 39; Frida & # 39 ;, and I really got seriously hurt," he continued. "But I was brave enough to let him come back and work on the movie again, and then I did a photo shoot with him for Vogue later."

In light of the incident, he added, "I really hoped he wasn't going for my face!"

The biographical film, also starring Alfred Molina, Geoffrey Rush Y Antonio Banderas, saw Salma nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Mexican surrealist painter Frida Kahlo.