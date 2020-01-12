Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan return to the bay

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are undoubtedly the most beautiful family in B-town. The trio is always well dressed, looks impressive and perfectly complement each other. Today we took them out when they returned to Mumbai after spending time in London. Saif also released the trailer for his next Jawaani Jaaneman movie there, while Kareena and Taimur accompanied him at work.

Saif looked as soft as ever this afternoon when he was clicked at the airport with a pair of jet black pants, a pink pink shirt and a sleeveless navy blue jacket at the top, while Kareena looked elegant as always with her completely black outfit. combined with suede boots. Scroll through the images below.

