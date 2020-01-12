SA Open: Branden Grace shoots 62 to win three shots over Louis Oosthuizen | Golf news

The hole in one of Oosthuizen is the only bright spot for the defending champion, since Grace achieves his first victory since 2017 with great style





Branden Grace broke into his first victory since 2017

Branden Grace finished his long wait for a ninth victory in the European Circuit while achieving a three-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen with a sensational final round 62 at the South African Open.

Grace's remarkable performance at Randpark GC proved to be comfortable enough to dethrone the defending champion, who lit up the last day with a spectacular hole in one in the eighth but hesitated several times when he needed his putter.

Grace fired a final round 62 to claim a three-shot victory

The 31-year-old comes from a steamy 2019 that saw him fall to 129th in the world rankings, although he did show signs of the former Branden Grace when he finished tied for third in the Alfred Dunhill Championship last month.

Oosthuizen slept with a one-shot lead during the night, but only managed to overcome the first seven holes when Grace suddenly jumped to the top of the leaderboard when she starred in an impressive recovery from an early spot in the second.

Grace birdie on the third and fifth on each side of a bright eagle in the room, and picked up two more shots in the seventh and ninth to jump in turn in 30 strokes.

0:56 Louis Oosthuizen freaked out local fans with a spectacular hole in one of 211 yards on the last day of the SA Open, but admitted that his bold line was not intended! Louis Oosthuizen freaked out local fans with a spectacular hole in one of 211 yards on the last day of the SA Open, but admitted that his bold line was not intended!

But while playing the ninth, he would have heard huge roars behind him when Oosthuizen's Iron Seven from the tee in the eighth par 211 yards had enough charge to clear the water and throw on the green before falling into the water. hole for an amazing ace.

While Oosthuizen was jumping down the street, he turned to the camera and admitted that "he was a little more to the right than he wanted,quot;, but he would have exchanged part of that good fortune for some in the greens when another opportunity began to pray in the nineth.

Meanwhile, Grace refused to be disturbed by Oosthuizen's perfect shot in the eighth and, after a pair in 10, extended his lead with a brilliant run of four consecutive birdies, and the starter finally got a birdie putt to fall 11 but was again out of the goal at 12 and 14 of the "feasible,quot; range.

The tournament became a two-horse race in the final stretch, as Marcus Armitage and Jaco Ahlers could not keep up with the local favorites, and it was Grace who stood firm.

Grace cards eight little birds and an eagle

The 31-year-old player calmly stopped 15, 16 and 17, although he finally endured a moment of nervousness at the last moment he pushed his disc into a difficult rough lie, and caught his second heavy but got enough on his ball to Elimine The danger cutting the street.

With Oosthuizen unable to apply pressure in the final group, Grace threw her third at eight feet and knew she had the luxury of a two-put bogey being good enough for victory, although she only needed one to complete a complete set. of Great titles in his homeland.

It was Grace's first victory since she lifted the Nedbank Golf Challenge trophy in November 2017, and also her fourth victory in the European Circuit in her homeland, which should be enough to raise it back to the top 100 in the world rankings.

Oosthuizen's bet to defend his title was thwarted by a cold putter

Oosthuizen seemed dull as he made his way home for a 68 that could have been several better shots if he had not put on such a cold putter, and he will be allowed to reflect on what he could have been despite firmly defending his title.

Once the fate of the tournament was decided, there was still an ongoing battle for the places in the 149th Open and, after Grace secured the first, Ahlers and Armitage took the remaining two places when Jack Senior was lost.

Armitage celebrated wildly when he dropped a 12-foot birdie putt in the final green to snatch third place in 16 low, while Ahlers and Senior finished a shot further back with Ahlers reserving their spot at Royal St George's in under its top world ranking