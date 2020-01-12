Russell Wilson and Ciara: NFL QB, singer romance timeline

%MINIFYHTML688d29b31df10803a739303f0c1053ea9% %MINIFYHTML688d29b31df10803a739303f0c1053ea10%

When Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson goes on the field for a great game, his wife Ciara is likely to be in the stadium supporting her husband for three years.

In honor of the NFL star and the marriage of the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, let's take a look at the timeline of their relationship.

2014: end serious relationships

A difficult year for Wilson and Ciara set the stage for their future together.

Wilson filed for divorce from his first wife, Ashton Meem, in April 2014, after two years of marriage.

Ciara ended her relationship with her fiancé, rapper Future, in December 2014. Her son, Future Zahir, was 6 months old at the time.

April 2015: date of the White House

While it is unclear how they met, Wilson and Ciara made their first public appearance as a couple at a White House state dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

July 2015: celibacy

During an interview with The Rock Church in San Diego, Wilson announced that he and Ciara made the decision to remain celibate until marriage.

"I was on tour, I was traveling, and I was looking at her in the mirror … and I was sitting there and God spoke to me and said: & # 39; I need you to guide her & # 39 ;, and then I told her and there, what would you do if we removed all those extra things (sex) from the table and did it in Jesus' way? "

According to Wilson, Ciara agreed with the idea, telling him they could "love each other without it."

March 2016: proposal

Wilson asked Ciara to marry him during a vacation in the Seychelles.

"She said yes!" Wilson said in an Instagram video after proposing.

July 2016: future enmity

Ciara supposedly believed that Future could try to kill Wilson, according to TMZ.

In legal documents for his defamation lawsuit against the rapper and the father of his eldest son, Ciara presented a series of alleged threats that Future had made against Wilson.

Ciara believed that an Instagram post with a gun emoji pointing to football emojis was in reference to Wilson, along with lyrics in the Future song "Juice."

Future raps, "Tryna f- my baby mom, dog, what's up with you? You're going to make me feel that heat, I'm stopping you."

July 2016: marriage

After a three month commitment, the couple married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Wilson and Ciara also let the world know that they no longer practiced celibacy during a honeymoon Snapchat.

"Baby, you know what we'll do tonight," Ciara told the camera.

"I know what we did last night, and we will do it several times," Wilson replied.

October 2016: pregnancy

The couple announced on October 25 that they were expecting a child together.

April 2017: first child

Wilson and Ciara welcomed their daughter Sienna Princess into the world on April 29, 2017.

July 2019: another baby?

When the couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, Wilson shared an Instagram video that mentioned their desire to have more children with Ciara.

"You are an amazing woman, you are an inspiration to so many people, so many women around the world," he said. "Then, I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy … and children."

April 2019: the contract

Wilson became the highest paid player in the NFL with a four-year extension and $ 140 million that included a record bonus of $ 65 million and $ 107 million in guaranteed money in general. He celebrated the moment by posting a video while he was in bed with Ciara.

It didn't take long for the clip to go viral on social media.